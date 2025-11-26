Imo Government Unveils Massive Rural Development Plan After Key EXCO Approvals

OWERRI, Nov. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) –The Imo State Government has unveiled a sweeping plan for massive rural development following a series of major approvals issued during Wednesday’s State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma. Officials say the new initiatives are designed to strengthen rural infrastructure, revive dormant assets, digitalize government services, and expand economic opportunities across the three senatorial zones.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, said the Council’s decisions reflect a renewed commitment to balanced development that spreads beyond Owerri’s urban renewal programmes.

Among the key approvals, EXCO endorsed an immediate ₦500 million resuscitation plan for the Inyishi Aluminium Company, a moribund industrial asset the state hopes to revive to stimulate job creation and local production. The Council also approved the purchase of additional official vehicles to enhance core government operations.

Emelumba, flanked by Commissioners for Power and Electrification (Engr. Nwabueze Ogushienti), Digital Economy (Chimezie Amadi), Lands and Survey (Enyinnaya Onuegbu), Finance (Chuck Chuckmeka), and the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser (Media), Oguwike Nwachuku, disclosed further financial and administrative approvals. These include a 15% consultancy fee for Trace Wide Consult after successfully reviewing and recovering unmerited liquefied natural gas dividends and oil revenues dating back to January 1999.

He also announced that recruitment for Cohort 4 of the Skill-Up Imo Project has begun, urging applicants to apply through the MyImoApp, stressing that the process remains free of charge.

In a major digital reform, EXCO awarded a 25-year contract to Imo Digital City to manage the State’s Land Information Services and digitalize all land transactions. Emelumba said the reform will ensure that all land transactions in Imo State become cashless and fully online, reducing fraud and bureaucratic delays.

On infrastructure, the Council approved 40 new road contracts across Owerri, Orlu, and Okigwe zones. An inter-ministerial committee has been mandated to produce a comprehensive blueprint for rural development, aimed at achieving balanced growth after years of prioritizing urban renewal in the capital.

The Council also approved the establishment of the Imo Investment Summit Committee, noting that more than 13 banks have already indicated interest in participating as co-sponsors and partners.

Meanwhile, Emelumba announced that the Imo Concord Hilton Hotel is on track to open to the public by Christmas. He described the facility as a major hospitality asset expected to attract visitors and diaspora returnees during the festive season.

Providing updates on the Imo State Electricity Improvement Projects, Commissioner Ogushienti revealed that new 15MVA transformers have been installed as part of a pilot upgrade in Owerri, with broader improvements underway across the State’s transmission network.

The EXCO meeting ended on a solemn note as the government expressed condolences over the death of Dr. Daniel Ogacheke, a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Investment. The State will send an official delegation to his burial in Kogi State and provide financial support to the family.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.