Imo Government Issues 14-Day Ultimatum Over Illegal Structures Under National Grid

Owerri, Imo State, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Imo State Government has issued a 14-day ultimatum to individuals who illegally erected structures under a reserved 333KVA national grid power line in parts of Owerri North Local Government Area.

The notice, published on Facebook by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Creative and Electronic Media, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, was jointly signed by Chinasa Nwaneri of the Office of the Governor on Monitoring and Compliance, and Franklin Newodo, General Manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA).

The directive affects buildings located at Ishiuzo Egbu/Umuawaka and Awaka, along the transmission corridor connecting the Alaoji Transmission Station to the Egbu Transmission Station in Owerri.

According to the announcement, failure to comply within the 14-day period will result in the demolition of the structures, with costs borne by the owners.

“The Imo State Government hereby issues notice to all those who illegally built at Ishiuzo Egbu/Umuawaka, Awaka, Owerri North under the reserved 333KVA National grid line…to remove the structures within 14 days from the date of this publication,” the statement read.

The government emphasized that the action aligns with its responsibility to enforce the law and ensure public safety. “The Imo State Government is committed to uphold the law, public safety and development in the state,” the announcement added.

