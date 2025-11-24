Imo Economic Summit targets $1trillion economy, says Uzodimma

OWERRI, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has announced plans for a landmark Imo Economic Summit and tourism revival initiatives, targeting a $1 trillion economy for the state, while vowing to remove obstacles to the ongoing Light Up Imo electricity project.

Speaking on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the Government House Banquet Hall in Owerri, following the Feast of Christ the King, Uzodimma outlined a series of economic and cultural initiatives designed to reposition Imo State as a major national and international hub.

The World Investment and Economic Summit, scheduled for December 4–5, 2025, will host global leaders including the former UN Secretary-General, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the President of Nigeria, and several African heads of state. The event is part of a broader effort to build Imo State into a $1 trillion economy, the Governor said.

Uzodimma also highlighted the Ahiajoku Lecture Series set for November 27–28, describing the festival as a key cultural and tourism asset of the state, originally established by former Governor Sam Mbakwe.

Addressing the ongoing Light Up Imo Project, the Governor warned individuals obstructing the initiative, stating:

“We cannot spend billions on power infrastructure and fail to distribute electricity to our people. By next week, we will take decisive steps.”

He condemned acts of vandalism and political interference, noting that insecurity and deliberate obstruction had previously delayed ambitious projects. “Government property is not nobody’s property. Conduct is part of success. We must behave as responsible citizens,” he said.

Uzodimma stressed the importance of rebuilding Imo’s public sector, including schools, hospitals, transportation, and other infrastructure, arguing that functional public services are essential for affordability and prosperity. He also urged residents to prioritise collective interests over political or personal differences to ensure the state’s future growth.

The Governor’s announcements signal an ambitious agenda to position Imo State as a regional economic and cultural powerhouse, with strategic investment, tourism revival, and energy projects at the center of

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.