Imo communities urge lawmaker to fix Imo roads, bridges

The Ihiteowerri Ward Stakeholders Forum (IWSF) has appealed to Hon. Canice Nwachukwu, the member representing Orlu/Orsu/Oru-East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, to make the rehabilitation of critical roads and bridges across the constituency a top legislative priority.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the lawmaker in Abuja on Saturday, the forum’s coordinator, Ezeikpe Emejuru, highlighted the urgent infrastructure needs of the Ihiteowerri Ward, which comprises four autonomous communities in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

He commended the federal lawmaker’s legislative performance so far and urged him to channel future constituency engagements toward road and bridge reconstruction, especially in areas devastated by insecurity and environmental degradation.

“In recent years, insecurity has crippled our communities, livelihoods, and businesses. While relative peace is gradually returning and many residents have come back, the economic infrastructure remains in ruins,” Emejuru stated.

He pointed out that multiple roads and bridges connecting Ihiteowerri Ward to neighbouring towns and LGAs had collapsed, severely hindering commerce and security operations. Among the most affected, according to the forum, are:

– The Isi-Ihiteowerri road leading to a broken bridge that connects Uzubi in Ideato LGA

– The Obinugwu road linking to the fallen bridge connecting Obodoukwu in Ideato LGA

– The Akpuru bridge connecting Ihitenansa in Orsu LGA

– The Ezerioha road leading to the bridge linking Akwaihedi town in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State

“These roads are lifelines for our people. Their rehabilitation will not only revive economic activity but also reduce criminal incidents and reinforce confidence in government presence,” Emejuru added.

While acknowledging the budgetary limitations facing legislators, the stakeholders urged Rep. Nwachukwu to prioritise the inclusion of these projects in the 2025 supplementary budget and the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

“Honourable Sir, you cannot successfully complete your current mandate without addressing the gully erosion that has already destroyed homes and is threatening to displace entire communities within Ihiteowerri Ward,” Emejuru warned.

He also appealed for the lawmaker’s intervention in attracting solar-powered streetlights through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) or the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to improve security and night-time visibility in the area.

In response, Hon. Canice Nwachukwu expressed gratitude for the forum’s visit and acknowledged the significance of the issues raised. He assured the delegation of his continued commitment to delivering effective representation and bringing federal attention to the infrastructural and environmental challenges facing the Ihiteowerri communities.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.