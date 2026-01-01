Imo 2026 Budget Signed into Law: N1.43 Trillion “Economic Breakthrough” Plan Set for Full Implementation

Orlu (Imo), Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Governor Hope Uzodinma has officially signed Imo State’s 2026 appropriation bill of N1.43 trillion into law, marking a decisive step toward consolidating the state’s economic gains.

The signing ceremony took place at the new Government House Annex in Orlu on Wednesday, following the presentation of the “Budget of Economic Breakthrough” to the state assembly on Dec. 23. Lawmakers approved the budget the next day without any alterations, underscoring a swift legislative process.

Governor Uzodinma expressed gratitude to the assembly members for their prompt scrutiny and approval, emphasizing the need for immediate action: “I’ve just signed into law the 2026 budget in fulfillment of the constitutional requirement of checks and balances between the executive and the legislature. We must now go to work and make this money before we can spend it for our people.”

He assured Imo residents that no new projects would be initiated until ongoing ones were completed, pledging judicious use of state resources while acknowledging the enabling environment provided by the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu.

Deputy Speaker Amara Iwuanyanwu added that the assembly would closely monitor budget implementation to ensure optimal benefits for the people: “We promise a more robust monitoring of the implementation of the budget.”

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor Chinyere Ekomaru, Acting Chief Judge Justice Ijeoma Agugua, members of the state assembly, and the executive council.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.