Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

“Imisi Ayanwale Wins Big Brother Naija S10 with 42.8% of Votes: Takes Home N80 Million in Cash Prize”

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Imisi Ayanwale emerged victorious in Big Brother Naija Season 10 on Sunday, winning N80 million as part of the N150 million grand prize, after a finale packed with drama, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

She secured 42.8% of the votes, beating first runner-up Dede with 15.94% and second runner-up Koyin with 15.23%. Other finalists included Sultana (7.94%), Kola (5.48%), Jason Jae (4.84%), Mensan (3.54%), Isabella (3.07%), and Kaybobo (1.72%).

Known for her witty remarks, humour, and resilience, Imisi won over fans, especially her loyal supporters called “Ijoba 606”, with her playful personality and ability to lighten tense moments in the house.

The finale followed the shock eviction of Koyin, with Dede and Imisi leaving the house for the stage, marking an emotional moment as lights went off in the house, a tradition of the show.

This season of BBNaija featured twists, emotional evictions, and viral highlights that dominated social media, with Imisi joining the ranks of previous champions like Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, Phyna, and Ilebaye, each leaving their unique mark on the Big Brother legacy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Jonathan Should Not Contest, He Will Be Defeated by Tinubu,” Says Jandor
Next article
“I Have Sympathy for Atiku, He’s Consumed by Politics”: Oshiomhole Defends Tinubu’s Plateau Visit
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Chukwuma Nwokocha Appointed Stanbic IBTC Group CEO, Effective October 2”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced the appointment of...

“Lower Policy Rate Could Erode Banks’ Margins”: Moody’s Warns on Nigeria’s Banking Sector

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has raised concerns...

10 things to know about Imisi Ayanwale, Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner

Naija247news Naija247news -
Imisi Ayanwale has emerged as the winner of Big...

“The Political Family is Fully United”: Wike, Fubara Meet Rivers Elders Council

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Chukwuma Nwokocha Appointed Stanbic IBTC Group CEO, Effective October 2”

Banking & Finance 0
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced the appointment of...

“Lower Policy Rate Could Erode Banks’ Margins”: Moody’s Warns on Nigeria’s Banking Sector

News Analysis 0
Global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has raised concerns...

10 things to know about Imisi Ayanwale, Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner

Arts & Entertainment 0
Imisi Ayanwale has emerged as the winner of Big...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria