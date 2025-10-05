“Imisi Ayanwale Wins Big Brother Naija S10 with 42.8% of Votes: Takes Home N80 Million in Cash Prize”

Imisi Ayanwale emerged victorious in Big Brother Naija Season 10 on Sunday, winning N80 million as part of the N150 million grand prize, after a finale packed with drama, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

She secured 42.8% of the votes, beating first runner-up Dede with 15.94% and second runner-up Koyin with 15.23%. Other finalists included Sultana (7.94%), Kola (5.48%), Jason Jae (4.84%), Mensan (3.54%), Isabella (3.07%), and Kaybobo (1.72%).

Known for her witty remarks, humour, and resilience, Imisi won over fans, especially her loyal supporters called “Ijoba 606”, with her playful personality and ability to lighten tense moments in the house.

The finale followed the shock eviction of Koyin, with Dede and Imisi leaving the house for the stage, marking an emotional moment as lights went off in the house, a tradition of the show.

This season of BBNaija featured twists, emotional evictions, and viral highlights that dominated social media, with Imisi joining the ranks of previous champions like Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, Phyna, and Ilebaye, each leaving their unique mark on the Big Brother legacy.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.