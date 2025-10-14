IMF upgrades Nigeria’s economic growth rate forecast to 3.9%, cites increased crude production

Naija247news reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth in 2025 to 3.9 percent, signaling renewed optimism about the country’s macroeconomic trajectory.

This latest revision was revealed in the IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO), launched during the Fund’s annual meetings held in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Naija247news understands that the updated figure represents a significant increase from the previous projection of 3 percent issued earlier this year. The IMF also anticipates a further rise in Nigeria’s GDP growth to 4.2 percent in 2026.

According to Naija247news, this outlook, though improved, remains slightly below the Nigerian federal government’s own projections of 4.6 percent for 2025 and 4.4 percent for 2026.

At a press briefing, Deniz Igan, Division Chief in the IMF’s Research Department, outlined several key drivers behind the revised growth forecast.

Naija247news gathered that Igan cited the appreciation of Nigeria’s exchange rate since July, strengthening financial conditions, and increased investor confidence as pivotal factors behind the economic optimism.

“And since July, we also had the exchange rate appreciating, financial conditions strengthening with the increase in investment confidence,” Igan stated during the session.

Naija247news reports that the IMF also attributed the upgrade to an improved fiscal stance and an upward revision in hydrocarbon output, reflecting higher oil production due to enhanced security in key production regions.

“The fiscal stance remains supportive, and hydrocarbon growth was also revised up with higher oil production on increased security,” Igan added.

Naija247news understands that while Nigeria’s economic outlook is improving, it is occurring within a broader context of cautious global growth. The IMF expects global economic expansion to reach 3.2 percent in 2025, with a mild deceleration to 3.1 percent in 2026.

The revised forecast comes amid ongoing economic reforms in Nigeria aimed at stabilizing the macroeconomic environment, improving fiscal sustainability, and boosting investor sentiment.

Naija247news gathered that these developments signal a cautiously optimistic path forward for Africa’s largest economy as it navigates global economic headwinds and domestic structural adjustments.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.