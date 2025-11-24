IMF MD: Private sector supporting resilience in global economy — but low growth, high debt persist

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has warned that although the global economy has shown remarkable resilience in the face of multiple shocks, it continues to struggle with stubbornly low growth and persistently high debt levels, especially in poorer nations. Speaking at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, the first ever hosted on African soil, Georgieva said the world must take decisive action to strengthen its economic foundations. Naija247news gathered that her remarks were contained in an IMF statement issued on Sunday.

According to Naija247news, Georgieva noted that while the global economy is “doing better than we feared, it is doing worse than we need,” stressing that much of the world’s resilience stems from an increasingly vibrant private sector and stronger institutions built over several years. She added that the capacity of nations to absorb shocks, from trade tensions to geopolitical disruptions, has improved through coordinated actions by global leaders.

Naija247news understands that the IMF chief pointed out that growth remains below pre-pandemic levels, warning that exceptionally high debt burdens continue to stifle economic space for many countries. She emphasized that geopolitical tensions, demographic shifts, rapid technological changes and frequent severe climate events have further heightened global uncertainty.

Georgieva urged governments to rebuild public trust through credible and predictable macroeconomic policies aimed at restoring fiscal buffers and addressing structural imbalances. Naija247news reports that she called for comprehensive structural reforms to unlock private-sector potential and eliminate outdated regulations standing in the way of economic expansion. “In this environment, building resilience is fundamental,” she stressed, adding that recovery efforts must begin domestically before global solutions can take hold.

Turning to international cooperation, the IMF MD pressed world leaders to reinforce partnerships in trade, financing and debt sustainability. According to Naija247news, she described global trade as a “powerful engine of growth,” insisting that rules governing trade must be updated to fully reflect the digital economy and modern supply-chain realities.

Georgieva also highlighted the need for increased public and private financing for vulnerable nations. She revealed that the IMF is raising its permanent quota resources by 50 percent to strengthen global financial safety nets. On debt restructuring, she acknowledged progress made under the G20 Common Framework but cautioned that the process must become faster and more predictable in order to relieve struggling economies facing prolonged debt distress.

In one of her strongest points, Georgieva emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for the global economy. She projected that AI could boost global growth by nearly one percent, potentially reversing years of sluggish productivity. However, Naija247news understands that she warned of major disparities in AI readiness across the world, noting that advanced economies may see 60 percent of jobs affected, compared to 40 percent in emerging markets and 26 percent in low-income countries.

To address these disparities, Georgieva outlined a four-pillar AI readiness index covering digital infrastructure, workforce skills, technological diffusion and ethical regulations. Many developing countries, she said, are at risk of falling behind unless they urgently scale up digital skills, improve power and broadband infrastructure, and craft tax policies that support innovation without placing machines above human labour.

She added that global cooperation on AI ethics is essential, citing ongoing efforts led by the United Nations. According to Naija247news, Georgieva insisted that developing countries must be supported so they are not excluded from the AI-driven global economy. She concluded that ensuring AI becomes “a force of prosperity for all” is crucial for future global stability.

The IMF chief’s remarks come at a time when global leaders are grappling with the twin challenges of reviving growth and managing rising geopolitical risks. Her message, Naija247news reports, underscores the urgency of coordinated action to secure a more resilient global economy.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.