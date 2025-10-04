Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

IMF: Dollar’s Global Reserve Share Falls to 30-Year Low as BRICS Push De-Dollarization

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Oct. 3, 2025 (Naija247news) – The US dollar’s dominance in the global financial system is weakening, hitting its lowest share of foreign exchange reserves in three decades, according to new figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF revealed that the dollar accounted for 56.3% of global allocated reserves in the second quarter of 2025 – the smallest proportion since 1995 and down from 57.8% in the previous quarter. The decline, however, was mainly due to currency valuation effects rather than large-scale dumping of the greenback by central banks.

During the April–June period, the dollar slid 9% against the euro, 11% versus the Swiss franc, and 6% against the British pound sterling, amid trade tensions triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, deficit-driven tax reforms, and political pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy.

By June, global allocated reserves stood at $12.03 trillion, the IMF said. For the first half of 2025, the dollar recorded its worst performance since 1973, falling more than 10% against major currencies despite being traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset.

Africa and Nigeria Angle

For Nigeria, which holds the majority of its external reserves in US dollars, the IMF report could signal greater exposure to currency volatility. Economists warn that a weaker dollar may reduce the valuation of Nigeria’s dollar reserves, affecting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) buffer capacity in defending the naira.

At the same time, the trend presents opportunities for diversification. With BRICS nations accelerating the use of local currencies for trade settlements, African economies – including Nigeria – are under pressure to rethink their overdependence on the greenback.

Russia, China, and India have already advanced settlement systems that bypass the dollar, and the BRICS bloc is lobbying African nations to adopt alternative payment platforms. Analysts say Nigeria’s growing trade with China, India, and Russia could make it a key African player in the de-dollarization shift.

However, experts caution that moving too quickly away from the dollar without deepening domestic production and improving naira stability could create risks for Nigeria’s financial system.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Breaking: Church of England Appoints First Female Archbishop of Canterbury After 1,400 Years of Male Leadership
Next article
U.S. Treasury Mulls $1 Trump Coin for 250th Anniversary — Legal Hurdles Loom
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku Blasts Tinubu’s Plateau Visit, Calls It “A Mockery of Leadership” Amid Insecurity

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja | October 4, 2025: Former...

Lionel Richie Reveals Michael Jackson’s Secret Nickname ‘Smelly,’ Says Fame Made Him Forget Basic Hygiene

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lionel Richie Reveals Michael Jackson’s Secret Nickname ‘Smelly,’ Says...

Mohbad’s Father Gives Lagos AG 14 Days to Prosecute Wife, Nurse, Prime Boy, Others Indicted in Singer’s Death

Naija247news Naija247news -
LAGOS — Naija247news | The father of late Nigerian...

Imo communities urge lawmaker to fix Imo roads, bridges

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Ihiteowerri Ward Stakeholders Forum (IWSF) has appealed to...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Atiku Blasts Tinubu’s Plateau Visit, Calls It “A Mockery of Leadership” Amid Insecurity

National Politics 0
Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja | October 4, 2025: Former...

Lionel Richie Reveals Michael Jackson’s Secret Nickname ‘Smelly,’ Says Fame Made Him Forget Basic Hygiene

Arts & Entertainment 0
Lionel Richie Reveals Michael Jackson’s Secret Nickname ‘Smelly,’ Says...

Mohbad’s Father Gives Lagos AG 14 Days to Prosecute Wife, Nurse, Prime Boy, Others Indicted in Singer’s Death

Arts & Entertainment 0
LAGOS — Naija247news | The father of late Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria