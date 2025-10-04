IMF: Dollar’s Global Reserve Share Falls to 30-Year Low as BRICS Push De-Dollarization

Lagos, Oct. 3, 2025 (Naija247news) – The US dollar’s dominance in the global financial system is weakening, hitting its lowest share of foreign exchange reserves in three decades, according to new figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF revealed that the dollar accounted for 56.3% of global allocated reserves in the second quarter of 2025 – the smallest proportion since 1995 and down from 57.8% in the previous quarter. The decline, however, was mainly due to currency valuation effects rather than large-scale dumping of the greenback by central banks.

During the April–June period, the dollar slid 9% against the euro, 11% versus the Swiss franc, and 6% against the British pound sterling, amid trade tensions triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, deficit-driven tax reforms, and political pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy.

By June, global allocated reserves stood at $12.03 trillion, the IMF said. For the first half of 2025, the dollar recorded its worst performance since 1973, falling more than 10% against major currencies despite being traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset.

Africa and Nigeria Angle

For Nigeria, which holds the majority of its external reserves in US dollars, the IMF report could signal greater exposure to currency volatility. Economists warn that a weaker dollar may reduce the valuation of Nigeria’s dollar reserves, affecting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) buffer capacity in defending the naira.

At the same time, the trend presents opportunities for diversification. With BRICS nations accelerating the use of local currencies for trade settlements, African economies – including Nigeria – are under pressure to rethink their overdependence on the greenback.

Russia, China, and India have already advanced settlement systems that bypass the dollar, and the BRICS bloc is lobbying African nations to adopt alternative payment platforms. Analysts say Nigeria’s growing trade with China, India, and Russia could make it a key African player in the de-dollarization shift.

However, experts caution that moving too quickly away from the dollar without deepening domestic production and improving naira stability could create risks for Nigeria’s financial system.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.