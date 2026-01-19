“I’m Still the Governor,” Fubara Tells Critics Amid Impeachment Battle

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

PORT HARCOURT, Jan. 18, 2026 (Naija247news) – Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared that he remains the duly elected governor of the state despite ongoing impeachment proceedings initiated against him and his deputy by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara made the assertion on Saturday, January 17, while addressing guests at the grand finale of the 2026 Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament. He said he would continue to discharge his constitutional responsibilities and urged residents to disregard what he described as misleading narratives circulating on social media.

“What is important is that I’m here. I’m still the governor of Rivers State, and we will continue to do what we promised the Rivers people,” Fubara said. “The peaceful conclusion of this one-week tournament, with the president boldly telling the world that there was no incident, shows that Rivers State is safe and that we are working.”

The governor noted that ensuring security and stability remained the primary duty of his administration, stressing that the protection of lives and property would not be compromised under his watch.

“For me, the lives and property of everyone doing business here are the most important thing. I will not, for any reason, support directly or indirectly any act that will endanger the life of anyone,” he added.

Fubara’s remarks come amid heightened political tension in the state following impeachment proceedings commenced earlier this month by members of the House of Assembly against him and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, over allegations of gross misconduct.

On Friday, January 16, a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt issued an interim order restraining the Chief Judge of Rivers State from receiving or acting on any impeachment notice against the governor and his deputy pending the determination of the suit before it.

However, the lawmakers pushing the impeachment have rejected the court order, insisting that the judiciary lacks the power to halt legislative impeachment proceedings and vowing to press ahead with the process.

The political standoff has raised concerns among residents and investors, but the governor insisted that Rivers State remains peaceful and open for business, calling on citizens to remain calm and focused on development.