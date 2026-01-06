‘I’m Still PDP’: Jonathan Reaffirms Loyalty, Signals Deeper Political Role

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has pledged to play an active role in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a move widely seen as a strategic boost for the opposition party as it battles internal crises and positions itself for the 2027 general elections.

The commitment was disclosed on Tuesday in Abuja by Kabiru Turaki, National Chairman of the PDP, after a closed-door meeting with the former president.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Turaki described Jonathan as a “great asset” to the party and confirmed that the former president had agreed to deepen his involvement under the party’s current leadership structure.

Jonathan, according to Turaki, “has agreed to play active roles in the party under the current arrangements.”

PDP Steps Up Efforts to Rebuild Around Founding Figures

The visit comes amid renewed efforts by the PDP leadership to stabilise the party by reconnecting with its founding fathers and former national leaders.

BusinessDay gathered that the party has also intensified behind-the-scenes consultations to persuade Jonathan to emerge as its presidential candidate in a future election, a development that could dramatically reshape Nigeria’s opposition politics.

The Jonathan visit follows a similar high-profile outreach late last year to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who led the PDP government between 1999 and 2007.

Turaki said the delegation used the opportunity to formally introduce members of the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) to Jonathan and to brief him on the party’s recovery efforts since the November National Convention in Ibadan.

“We briefed him on the state of the party, the challenges and prospects,” Turaki said.

He added that the delegation included former governors, Board of Trustees members, founding fathers and mothers, the Forum of State Chairmen, and former ministers, underscoring the weight the party attaches to Jonathan’s role.

Jonathan Reaffirms Loyalty to PDP

According to Turaki, Jonathan reassured the delegation that he remains a card-carrying member of the PDP and intends to become even more involved in its activities.

“He has assured us that he is still active in the party and that he will be even more active,” Turaki said.

The PDP chairman revealed that Jonathan spoke emotionally about his history with the party, describing it as the platform that shaped his political journey.

“He said the PDP has done everything that can be done for an individual, and that he still feels obligated to the party.”

Focus Shifts to Ekiti, Osun and 2027

Turaki described Jonathan’s remarks as reassuring, especially as the party prepares for off-season governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, alongside longer-term planning for 2027.

He maintained that despite internal challenges, the PDP remains Nigeria’s strongest opposition platform.

“We remain the leading opposition party in this country. This new leadership is taking the party back to the people,” Turaki said.

“There will be inclusivity, fairness, and no room for impunity.”

PDP Dismisses INEC Tensions

Addressing concerns over relations with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Turaki insisted that the PDP has complied with all statutory requirements.

He said INEC was duly notified and monitored both Ekiti and Osun primaries, adding that while access to INEC’s portal was later restricted, the party had already completed manual submissions acknowledged by the commission.

“As far as statutory obligations are concerned, we have consistently complied,” he said.

A Strategic Signal

Jonathan’s renewed engagement is being interpreted by political observers as a strategic signal—both to PDP loyalists and the wider electorate—that the party is serious about rebuilding credibility, unity, and national appeal ahead of 2027.

Whether the former president eventually accepts a frontline political role remains uncertain, but his return to active party engagement has already re-energised PDP’s internal calculations.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.