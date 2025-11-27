I’m ready to fight for Atalanta — Ademola Lookman

Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman has publicly addressed his dramatic summer transfer saga and reaffirmed his full commitment to Atalanta, insisting it is time to “work hard” and focus on winning games for the club.

The 28-year-old Super Eagles star delivered a standout performance on Wednesday night, scoring a goal and providing an assist in La Dea’s 3–0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. The display signaled a swift reconnection with teammates and supporters after a turbulent summer dominated by his push to join Inter Milan — a move that ultimately collapsed despite intense negotiations.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Lookman acknowledged that a lot happened behind the scenes but made clear that his focus has now shifted fully back to Atalanta.

“You know, what’s happened has happened. A lot’s gone on. Some things people know, others they don’t,” Lookman said. “Right now is the time to work hard for the team. We need to win games — that’s the most important thing — to get stronger every day. That is what I am concentrated on, and so is the team.”

Lookman also praised Atalanta’s new head coach Raffaele Palladino, describing him as a manager with a clear identity and attacking philosophy that fits the squad’s DNA.

“The Mister has a very clear idea of attacking and entertaining football, which you can see in the goals that we scored,” he added. “The DNA of pressing and hard work is in the team anyway, and we have to keep that going.”

After weeks of speculation and frustration, Lookman’s latest comments—and his decisive performance—suggest he is fully reintegrated into Gian Piero Gasperini’s rebuilt squad as Atalanta push for a strong campaign in Serie A and Europe.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.