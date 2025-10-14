“I’m Not Sure I’m Going to Make Heaven” — Trump Reflects on Life, Impact Amid Ukraine War Comments

Former United States President Donald Trump has left the world talking after admitting uncertainty about his chances of making heaven, even as he expressed pride in the positive impact he believes he has had on people’s lives.

The remark came during an interview with journalists at the White House, aired on Fox News on Monday, when Trump was asked about a previous comment in which he linked his efforts to end the war in Ukraine to his hopes of “getting into heaven.”

Journalist Peter Doocy asked, “You had talked a couple of weeks ago, you were doing an interview, and you talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help? Does this help?”

Responding with a smile, Trump acknowledged the limits of earthly actions on the afterlife. “I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven, OK? I really don’t. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven,” he said.

Despite the candid admission, Trump highlighted what he considers his legacy, noting, “But I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.” The statement reflects his long-standing tendency to frame his achievements in personal and national terms, while mixing humor, humility, and bravado.

The comments have generated wide reactions across social media. Supporters interpreted the statement as part of Trump’s characteristic humor, while critics viewed it as an unusual blend of self-assessment and political reflection, raising questions about his worldview and approach to leadership.

Trump’s reflections come as he remains an influential figure in U.S. politics, with ongoing discussions about his potential 2028 presidential run and his enduring influence among his base. The remarks underscore the former president’s willingness to mix candid personal insights with political commentary, a style that has defined much of his public persona.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.