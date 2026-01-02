I’m not coward, I won’t join APC — Gov BalaYea

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reacted strongly to allegations of terrorism financing linked to his administration, describing the move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as politically motivated persecution aimed at forcing him to defect to the ruling party.

Speaking on Wednesday in Bauchi while receiving an award as Safety Ambassador from the Safety Institute of Nigeria, the governor expressed concern that his name was mentioned in court processes despite enjoying constitutional immunity as a sitting governor.

Naija247News gathered that the EFCC on Wednesday arraigned the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, alongside three others — Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose, and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed — before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to Naija247News, the defendants are facing a 10-count charge bordering on conspiracy, conversion of public funds, and terrorism financing, contrary to Sections 2(1) and 19(1)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Reacting to the development, Governor Mohammed insisted that the allegations were not only unfounded but deliberately crafted to tarnish his image as a leading opposition figure.

Naija247News understands that the governor expressed shock that such grave accusations could be linked to him, stating that his commissioner was being detained despite his own immunity from prosecution.

“I was told that I am being accused of terrorism as a governor, simply because I am the head of the opposition. My commissioner has been kept and will not be released by the EFCC, even when I have immunity as a sitting governor,” Mohammed said.

He accused the EFCC and the federal government of using state institutions as tools of intimidation against opposition politicians who refuse to align with the ruling party.

“This is a country where once you work and stand your ground, you become a villain. I have kept quiet for too long in the interest of peace and security. But I am not a coward. I will not join them. I refuse to join their party,” he stated.

Mohammed further alleged that the federal government had neglected its constitutional responsibilities to states while selectively targeting opposition leaders.

According to Naija247News reports, the governor claimed that his administration has been forced to shoulder responsibilities that should ordinarily be handled by the federal authorities.

“In my state, they have not provided one kilometre of road. They have not provided water. Even security agencies, I am the one paying them to work for our people. Yet, they still have the audacity to accuse us,” he said.

The Bauchi governor maintained that his administration has continued to deliver on good governance despite limited resources, citing improvements in healthcare, primary education, and a reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

Naija247News gathered that Mohammed also highlighted multiple recognitions his administration has received for development and transparency.

“We have built our health system, strengthened primary education, and reduced out-of-school children. We have been awarded three times by the federal government itself for development and good governance. And now they are accusing us. What kind of paradox is this?” he queried.

The governor warned that his administration would resist what he described as the weaponisation of state institutions for political purposes, stressing that he would not allow himself to be criminalised because of party differences.

“If they want war, we will give them war. If they want peace, we will give them peace. I will not allow anybody to criminalise me simply because I am not in their party,” Mohammed declared.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.