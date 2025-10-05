“I’m a Muslim, My Wife a Pastor — Yet We Live in Peace,” — Tinubu

…Urges Nigerians to Embrace Religious Tolerance, Cites His Interfaith Marriage as Example of Unity

Naija247news – Abuja, October 4, 2025:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to rise above religious intolerance and embrace love, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence as the foundation of the nation’s unity.

Speaking on Saturday, October 4, at the funeral service of Mrs. Lydia Yilwatda, mother of Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu said religion should be a bridge, not a barrier, among citizens.

The President used the solemn occasion to reflect on his own family’s example of faith and tolerance, revealing how he and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have practiced different religions for decades — yet lived harmoniously without conflict.

“H@te is not an option for us. Love is what we should preach — that we should love one another,” the President said. “Nobody determines what God has ordained. God’s ordained actions and prophecies are what matter.”

“I inherited Islam from my family. I didn’t change. But my wife is a pastor. She prays for me. No conflict. And I never did, at any single time, try to convince her or convert her. I believe in the freedom of religion,” Tinubu added.

The President emphasized that both Christians and Muslims serve the same Almighty God, and that Nigeria’s strength lies in the diversity of its faiths and ethnicities.

“We are praying to the same God. We are answerable to the same Almighty God. We will answer to Him — our deeds, our character, and our love for our fellow beings are what truly matter, not the method or faith of our being,” he stated.

Tinubu also paid tribute to the late Lydia Yilwatda, describing her as a woman of faith, integrity, and service, whose life reflected the virtues of compassion and humility.

He offered prayers for the repose of her soul and urged her family, especially her son, Nentawe Yilwatda, to uphold her legacy of faith and commitment to community development.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may her good works continue to speak for generations,” the President prayed.

The late Mrs. Lydia Yilwatda, aged 83, passed away in August 2025 after a life devoted to family, faith, and community service in Plateau State.

