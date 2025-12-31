I’ll Remain in Labour Party, Says Abia Governor Otti

UMUAHIA, Dec. 31, 2025 (Naija247news) – Abia State Governor Alex Otti has reaffirmed his loyalty to the Labour Party (LP), insisting he will not defect alongside former presidential candidate Peter Obi, but will remain to help the party address internal challenges.

Speaking during the December edition of his Monthly Media Chat at the Government House in Umuahia, titled “Gov. Otti Speaks with Abia People,” Otti stressed that he joined Labour Party before Obi and that his political future remains firmly rooted in the party.

“I am not leaving Labour Party. My responsibility is to stay and contribute to fixing whatever problems exist,” the governor said.

Otti also announced that construction of the state’s proposed Medical City is set to begin in 2026, explaining that earlier delays were to ensure investors deliver fully on commitments. He added that significant improvements are underway across health institutions, including the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in Aba, aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare.

Acknowledging the underutilisation of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), Otti noted that citizens’ longstanding distrust of the system will take time to overcome.

“It will take some time for people to believe in the PHCs, given that they were non-functional for many years, but gradually, trust will be rebuilt as people see improvements,” he said.

In addition, the governor disclosed that he had directed the payment of all sacked personnel from Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic (OOP) and Abia State University (ABSU). He urged any staff who had not received their entitlements to present themselves for verification and account submission, assuring that no one should be left unpaid.

