“I’ll Do Everything to Make Tinubu Succeed” — Asari Dokubo Pledges Total Loyalty

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Prominent Niger Delta activist and traditional ruler, Asari Dokubo, has reaffirmed his unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring his commitment to ensuring the success of the current administration based on a relationship that dates back more than three decades.

Dokubo made the declaration on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to his palace in Degema, Rivers State.

Commending Wike for the visit, Dokubo said his political and personal relationship with President Tinubu began in 1992, long before either of them attained their current national prominence. He described the bond as one forged during a difficult period in his life, when Tinubu offered him support and stood by him.

“Like you said, my friend, everything that is going to happen, I will be with you in making sure that my friend, the president, succeeds,” Dokubo said.

“Everything that I am capable of doing, I will do to make sure that he succeeds.”

The Niger Delta leader emphasized that his loyalty to Tinubu was not driven by political convenience but by a sense of obligation and gratitude.

“He stood by me in my most difficult period, and it is now my turn to also stand by him and also support him,” he added.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Dokubo noted that when he first met Tinubu in the early 1990s, he had no idea he would one day become a traditional ruler.

“I was not a traditional ruler when we met in 1992. I never thought I would ever become what I am today,” he said.

Earlier, Wike explained that his visit to Degema was part of efforts to appreciate the people of the community for their support and to articulate reasons why they should back President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The FCT minister said the visit also provided an opportunity to extend New Year greetings and maintain cordial relations with the traditional institution.

“I know that traditional rulers don’t play politics,” Wike said.

“You are my friend, and I felt that there’s no way I would come here, where you reside, and your kingdom without coming to greet you and to say happy new year.”

The visit comes amid intensified political consultations and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly in the South-South region, where Tinubu’s administration has continued to court influential political and traditional leaders.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.