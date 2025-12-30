I’ll assess Otti’s govt and give my verdict soon – Abia lawmaker

A member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Solomon Akpulonu, has disclosed that he will commence a formal assessment of the Labour Party (LP)-led administration in the state within the next six months.

Akpulonu made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of an empowerment programme organised for his constituents in Obingwa East State Constituency. The colourful event took place at his country home in Umuogele, Ntighauzo Autonomous Community, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Naija247news gathered that the lawmaker, who is the immediate past Majority Leader of the House and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he had deliberately chosen to remain silent for now in order to objectively evaluate the performance of the current administration.

According to Naija247news, Akpulonu explained that his decision to withhold comments was to allow the LP government sufficient time to settle down and demonstrate its capacity to govern.

“But for now, I will not say anything. I’m just quiet, taking records, keeping documents, keeping records,” he said. “As an insider, after these six months, I should have given the government of LP the benefit of the doubt. I shall be assessing them based on what I know that has come into this state and what they have done.”

Naija247news understands that Akpulonu is one of the longest-serving lawmakers in Abia State. He was, however, suspended from plenary for 14 legislative sitting days on July 18, 2023. The suspension was reportedly ordered by the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, over allegations of “gross uncivilised attitude” and granting media interviews without official clearance.

Reflecting on his political journey, Akpulonu expressed gratitude to God and his constituents for their continued support since he began his political career in 2003. He also declared that he would no longer seek re-election into the Abia State House of Assembly.

“I am so happy that I have been able to achieve a lot in the House of Assembly. I have done my bit, and I’m not a sit-tight person,” he said. “So, for now, I am done. I cannot contest the House of Assembly again, and even if it is given to me free, I’m done.”

Naija247news reports that the lawmaker hinted at possible higher political ambitions but noted that no firm decision had been taken. According to him, consultations and careful observation of the political landscape would determine his next move.

“I just decided that I should pause at this local level and maybe think higher. But for now, we’ve not made our ambition, because we are still monitoring the political terrain, so as to know where to pitch our tent,” he added.

On the internal crisis rocking the PDP, Akpulonu reaffirmed his loyalty to the party, describing the challenges as normal internal issues. He maintained that he belonged to no faction and would align with whichever group emerged victorious at the Court of Appeal or Supreme Court.

“No party is peaceful. What is happening in PDP is an internal party affair,” he said.

During the empowerment programme, Akpulonu distributed items worth millions of naira to his constituents, including motorcycles, sewing machines, generators, clippers, hair dryers and bags of rice. He said the gesture was aimed at appreciating the people and supporting them during the festive season.

Naija247news reports that the lawmaker noted that although he could not reach everyone, the beneficiaries were carefully selected to ensure inclusiveness and community support during the Christmas period.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.