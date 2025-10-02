Menu
Ikhide Ikheloa: Yoruba intellectuals abandoned nationalist rhetoric once their own got to Aso Rock

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that Nigerian writer and literary critic, Ikhide Ikheloa, has ignited controversy with bold claims accusing South-West intellectuals of misrepresenting the June 12 pro-democracy movement as a pan-Nigerian struggle, while allegedly advancing Yoruba regional interests behind the scenes.

Naija247news understands that Ikheloa, who played an active role in Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle during the early 1990s, made the claims during a recent interview with journalist Rudolf Okonkwo on *90MinutesAfrica*, a programme that often explores political issues on the continent.

Naija247news gathered that the US-based activist expressed disillusionment with key figures in the movement, including Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, alleging that their nationalist rhetoric quickly gave way to ethnic favoritism once a Yoruba president assumed power.

According to Naija247news, Ikheloa recounted, “They were couching it as a struggle for the whole of Nigeria. Many of us were naive back then to believe it was truly national. But it turns out they were looking out for themselves and the Yoruba nation.”

Naija247news gathered that Ikheloa referenced a pivotal meeting with late human rights icon, Beko Ransome-Kuti, where a map was allegedly presented dividing Nigeria into ethnic zones—a moment he described as jarring to his belief in one Nigeria.

From that encounter, he concluded that the South-West elite never genuinely embraced a united Nigeria, asserting, “They are all quiet now because one of their own is in Aso Rock. When they weren’t in power, it was ‘Yoruba Ronu’.”

Shifting focus to Nigeria’s socio-economic issues, Ikheloa criticized the entrenched “billing” culture, likening it to a “black tax” draining the diaspora.

Naija247news reports that he said, “Over 99 percent of my expenses in Nigeria were to settle billing. The millions I spent were mostly to meet endless personal financial demands.”

Ikheloa’s remarks have sparked debate across political and intellectual circles, reviving critical questions about the true nature of the June 12 struggle and the sincerity of those who championed it as a national cause.

