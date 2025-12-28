Ijomoni, Adeleke, Oladipupo dominate GOtv Boxing Night 34 in Lagos

LAGOS, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigerian boxing stars Tobiloba ‘Smiling Assassin’ Ijomoni, Sadiq ‘Happy Boy’ Adeleke, and Saddam ‘Baby Boxer’ Oladipupo thrilled fans at GOtv Boxing Night 34, held at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, delivering electrifying performances that captured national attention.

The three athletes impressed spectators with commanding showings in front of a packed audience, highlighting the growing talent in Nigeria’s domestic boxing scene.

Ijomoni, a rising lightweight sensation, claimed the Mojisola Ogunsanya Best Boxer Trophy along with a ₦1 million cash prize, defeating Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi by unanimous decision in an eight-round national lightweight challenge.

In the headline bout, Adeleke dethroned defending champion Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola after a grueling 10-round match. Judges awarded a majority decision in Adeleke’s favour, citing his steady pressure, ring control, and tactical maturity. This victory secured Adeleke his first national title.

Earlier in the night, Oladipupo emerged as national lightweight champion, outclassing Imole “System” Oloyede via unanimous decision over 10 rounds. Dubbed “Baby Boxer,” he dominated exchanges, earning maximum points from all three judges.

The undercard also delivered intense action and early stoppages. Notable performances included:

Emmanuel ‘Ability’ Abimbola stopping previously unbeaten Sodiq ‘Smart Lion’ Suleiman in the fourth round of their light welterweight bout.

Toheeb ‘Full Tank’ Hassan scoring a fifth-round technical knockout against Ezekiel ‘Touch’ Seun in the super bantamweight division.

International competitor Rasheed ‘ID Buster’ Idowu stopping Ghana’s Nii Offei Dodoo in the fourth round.

Beyond the ring, fans enjoyed live music from Shoday and comedy acts by Triclowns, creating a full festival atmosphere.

The event was sponsored by GOtv, with support from MultiChoice, Renmoney, ZetaWeb, TheCable, and the Lagos State Sports Commission.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.