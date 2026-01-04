Ijaw Youth Council Endorses Fubara for 2027, Dismisses Wike’s Political Influence

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has officially endorsed Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring him a symbol of political stability and inclusive governance in the state.

Naija247News gathered that the endorsement was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the council’s President, Dr. Theophilus Alaye, following what he described as extensive consultations across the Ijaw nation and a thorough assessment of the state’s political climate and development strides under Fubara’s leadership.

The decision comes in the wake of Governor Fubara’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress on December 9, after months of political tension with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. Naija247News understands that the defection followed a wave of defections by key lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly, signalling a significant shift in the state’s political alignment ahead of 2027.

Despite Wike’s recent criticism of the governor and his claims that Fubara lacks widespread public support, the IYC said it remains convinced that the governor has demonstrated maturity, restraint and purposeful leadership despite mounting political pressure. The council maintained that, rather than being distracted, Fubara has continued to drive projects and reforms centred on infrastructure renewal, youth empowerment, social cohesion, education and healthcare improvement.

Naija247News gathered that the IYC firmly rejected any political arrangements allegedly driven by Wike or his allies that could undermine the authority of the sitting governor. It urged national leaders to emulate states where former governors, including Godswill Akpabio and Ifeanyi Okowa, allowed their successors the political independence to govern effectively.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Dr. Alaye declared that over 30 million Ijaw youths across the Niger Delta stand solidly behind Fubara’s continuity in office. He stressed that the governor deserves democratic respect and non-interference from political powerbrokers as he seeks to consolidate stability and development.

Naija247News reports that the council also warned that any party seeking Ijaw political support in 2027 must demonstrate respect for the will of the Rivers people and refrain from meddling in the state’s internal affairs. With this endorsement, analysts suggest that Governor Fubara’s political base may have received a significant boost as Rivers State continues to navigate one of its most consequential political transformations in recent years.

