“Ijaw People Are Grateful; Government House Occupant Is a Mistake” — Rivers Lawmaker

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

By Naija247news Staff

Port Harcourt, Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) — A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ofiks Kagbang, has declared that the political leadership in Rivers Government House was a “mistake” that would be corrected at the appropriate time, insisting that the Ijaw people remain loyal, grateful, and politically decisive.

Kagbang made the statement on Friday during a “thank you” visit by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to Andoni Local Government Area, where political leaders openly reaffirmed their alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“I am an Ijaw son, and Ijaw people are grateful people. The one in Government House is a mistake, and we will correct that mistake when the time comes,” Kagbang said, drawing loud reactions from supporters.

The lawmaker praised Wike’s political leadership and influence in Rivers State, crediting him with sustained development, political unity, and empowerment initiatives across Andoni and other riverine communities.

Kagbang pledged that Andoni people would continue to follow Wike’s political direction ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that loyalty and gratitude defined the Ijaw political culture.

Earlier, Wike had urged leaders and residents of Rivers State to embrace unity as the foundation for development, noting that political fragmentation only stalls progress.

According to Wike, Rivers politicians have set aside party divisions to form what he described as the “Renewed Hope Family”, a broad-based coalition backing President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“We don’t have party allegiance in Rivers. What we have is a Rainbow Coalition under the Renewed Hope Family in pursuit of a common cause,” Wike said.

Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Prince Otuo, also assured the minister of total grassroots mobilisation for Tinubu’s re-election, citing employment opportunities and infrastructural projects executed during Wike’s tenure as governor.

The remarks are the latest indication of deepening political realignments in Rivers State, amid ongoing tensions surrounding governance, loyalty, and power ahead of 2027.