IGP Confirms Withdrawal of 11,566 VIP Police Officers, Calls for Focus on Community Security

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has confirmed the withdrawal of 11,566 police officers previously assigned to Very Important Persons (VIPs), following a presidential directive aimed at refocusing personnel on national and community security.

Speaking on Thursday, November 27, during a meeting with senior police officials in Abuja, Egbetokun explained that the directive empowers him to implement the withdrawal “without interference.” He added that no VIP will question the reassignment, as the order came directly from the Presidency.

“The directive from Mr. President gives me full authority to implement this withdrawal without interference. All officers previously attached to VIPs will now redirect their efforts toward community policing and national security,” Egbetokun said

Focus on National Security

The IGP urged police officers and Nigerians alike to strictly adhere to the presidential instruction, emphasizing the need for professionalism, discipline, and round-the-clock vigilance in preventing criminal activities across the country.

He assured that the Nigeria Police Force will continue to tackle security challenges decisively and maintain close collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the safety of all citizens.

“Our priority remains the protection of lives and property nationwide. Officers must remain fully committed to their duties, ensuring peace and stability across communities,” the IGP added.

The move is part of broader security reforms aimed at strengthening community policing, reallocating resources from VIP protection to areas most affected by crime, and enhancing national security coverage.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.