“If You’re Here Illegally, You Will Be Deported: Kemi Badenoch Unveils Radical Borders Plan Targeting 150,000 Migrants Annually”

Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the UK Conservative Party, has unveiled what she called the “toughest reforms Britain has ever seen” in immigration policy, introducing an aggressive new strategy designed to detain and deport 150,000 illegal migrants every year.

In a video posted on her X account on Sunday, Badenoch outlined the Radical Borders Plan, which includes the creation of a new Removals Force modelled after the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“My message is clear: if you’re here illegally, you will be detained and deported,” Badenoch declared.

She sharply criticised both Conservative and Labour governments for failing to manage the migration crisis. Addressing Labour, she said, “Successive governments have failed on immigration. Labour promised to smash the gangs. Instead, in just a year, they delivered record small boat crossings, over 50,000 illegal arrivals, 32,000 people in asylum hotels, billions wasted. It’s pure weakness.”

Under the plan, asylum claims from illegal entrants will be banned, the Human Rights Act repealed, and the UK will withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights. Badenoch added that all illegal arrivals would be deported within a week, with legal barriers to mass deportations removed and sanctions imposed on countries refusing to repatriate their citizens.

“Only the Conservatives have a serious, credible plan to deliver stronger borders. If you come here illegally, you will be deported,” she emphasised.

The proposed Removals Force will replace the existing Home Office Immigration Enforcement unit and be granted sweeping powers, including the use of facial recognition technology without prior notice to identify and remove undocumented migrants.

If approved, Badenoch’s plan would constitute one of the most radical overhauls of UK immigration policy in decades, intensifying the debate over border control and human rights protections.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.