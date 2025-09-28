If The Coalition Fields Obi, The North Will Have To Choose Between Obi Of SE Or Tinubu Of SW or Atiku of the North – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has issued a critical political analysis ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, warning that the opposition’s choice of presidential flag bearer could either fragment or galvanised regional voting blocs across the country.

Naija247news gathered that Sani made these remarks during a recent interview with News Central TV, where he dissected the implications of key presidential contenders on the nation’s complex political geography.

According to Naija247news, Sani pointed out that if the opposition coalition decides to field former Vice President Atiku Abubakar again, it could alienate voters in the South due to perceptions of injustice in the power rotation principle. “If the opposition fields someone like His Excellency Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer, there is a tendency for the southern part of Nigeria to come together and see that as an attempt to deny the South the opportunity to take over and rule for eight years,” he said.

Naija247news understands that the former lawmaker sees this as a significant risk that could ultimately benefit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On the other hand, Sani noted that if the coalition settles on Mr. Peter Obi, the former Anambra State governor and Labour Party candidate in the 2023 election, the North would be caught in a political crossfire. “If the coalition fields Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the party, the North will now have to choose between Peter Obi from the South-East and Tinubu from the South-West,” he stated.

Naija247news reports that Sani believes this scenario could stoke regional sentiments in the North, potentially favoring the incumbent.

However, the former senator hinted at a possible unifying strategy, suggesting that collaboration between Atiku and Obi, despite their differences, could reshape the electoral landscape in favor of the opposition. He also noted that in the event of a primary election, Atiku remains the frontrunner due to his expansive political machinery and nationwide influence.

Naija247news understands that the opposition faces a critical strategic decision, with the 2027 elections looming as a pivotal moment that could redefine the balance of power in Nigeria.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.