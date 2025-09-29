ICYMI: Customs launches initiative to reduce cargo clearance time to 48 hours

In a major step towards trade facilitation and operational efficiency, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched its long-anticipated One-Stop-Shop (OSS) initiative aimed at cutting cargo clearance time from 21 days to just 48 hours.

Naija247news gathered that the initiative was officially unveiled on September 23 during a strategic meeting between the management of the NCS and customs area controllers held in Abuja. The session was chaired by Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who highlighted the OSS as a transformative reform aligned with global trade practices and the federal government’s ease of doing business agenda.

Naija247news understands that the OSS is designed to streamline customs operations, minimise redundancies, and bring predictability to cargo processing procedures across Nigeria’s key ports.

“This initiative will not only shorten clearance time but also strengthen trader confidence, restore transparency, and make our operations more business-friendly,” Adeniyi stated. According to Naija247news, the CG emphasized the critical balance between technology and human coordination in driving reform, noting that physical collaboration remains vital in executing such wide-reaching policies.

Naija247news reports that the OSS will initially be piloted at three major ports, Apapa, Tin Can Island, and Onne, before being rolled out nationwide. The reform is backed by the NCS Act 2023 and aligns with the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), further embedding Nigeria’s commitment to global trade standards.

“This is not just a policy. It is a statement of intent that reflects our determination to build a modern, transparent, and trader-friendly customs service,” Adeniyi declared.

Following the announcement, Naija247news gathered that customs area controllers expressed unanimous support for the initiative. They pledged to implement the reform vigorously in their respective commands to achieve the 48-hour clearance benchmark.

Under the OSS framework, Naija247news reports that all relevant customs units will work collaboratively on flagged declarations. This unified approach is expected to eliminate redundant checks and re-interceptions, thereby reducing operational delays and logistics costs for importers and exporters.

The Nigeria Customs Service, through this OSS reform, signals a strong commitment to repositioning itself as a more responsive, accountable, and efficient trade gateway in West Africa.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.