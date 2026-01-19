ICPC Files Criminal Charges Against Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Over Alleged London Property Fraud

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 18, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has filed criminal charges against prominent constitutional lawyer Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, accusing him of involvement in an alleged corruption and forgery scheme linked to the ownership of a residential property in London.

The three-count charge was filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, by the ICPC’s Head of the High Profile Prosecution Department, Osuobeni Akponimisingha. The case, marked FCT/HC/CR/010/26 and dated January 16, 2026, lists Ozekhome as the sole defendant.

According to the charge sheet, the commission alleged in Count One that Ozekhome, 68, of No. 53 Nile Street, Maitama, Abuja, received a property identified as House 79, Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX, around August 2021. The ICPC claimed the property was purportedly transferred to him by one Mr. Shani Tali, an act the commission said constitutes a felony contrary to Section 13 and punishable under Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In Count Two, the senior advocate was accused of allegedly making a false document, namely a Nigerian international passport bearing the name “Mr. Shani Tali,” during the same period. The passport, with number A07535463, was allegedly created to support a fraudulent claim of ownership of the London property. The offence is said to contravene Section 363 and is punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code, CAP 532, Laws of the FCT, Abuja (2006).

The third count accused Ozekhome of dishonestly using the same allegedly forged passport to advance ownership claims over the property, despite allegedly knowing the document was false—an offence said to violate Section 366, also punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code.

Documents attached to the charge include an extra-judicial statement allegedly made by the defendant on January 12, 2026, a judgment referenced as REF/2023/0155 dated September 11, 2025, records of interim forfeiture proceedings concerning the London property, a data page for “Shani Tali,” a letter dated December 18, 2025, and other materials the prosecution said it would rely on during trial.

The ICPC listed several witnesses expected to testify, including investigators Wakili Musa and Tosin Olayiwola, a representative of the Nigerian Immigration Service, and investigators Ebenezer Nduo and Blessing Monokpo, alongside any additional witnesses the commission may call.

As of the time of filing, the case had not yet been assigned to a trial judge.

The charges stem from an earlier ICPC investigation triggered by a petition submitted by Olanrewaju Suraj, chairman of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA). The petition relied on a ruling by a London property tribunal, which reportedly linked Ozekhome and others to alleged forgery and fraudulent ownership claims over the North London building. The petition accused several individuals of conspiring with corrupt Nigerian officials to procure forged identity documents for the purpose of fraudulently claiming ownership of the property.