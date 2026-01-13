ICE Targets Public Safety Threat With Arrest, Pending Deportation of Nigerian National With Violent Convictions

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) –U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken a Nigerian national, Ibrahim Tunde Ijaoba, into custody following multiple criminal convictions, including aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm, armed robbery, and drug-related offenses, as part of the agency’s public-safety enforcement operations.

ICE said the arrest was carried out by its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) unit, which prioritises the detention and removal of noncitizens with serious criminal records.

Arrest and ICE Action

According to ICE, Ijaoba entered the United States illegally and later became affiliated with the Bloods, a violent street gang. After serving criminal sentences and exhausting legal remedies, he was placed into ICE custody and is now awaiting deportation to Nigeria.

Authorities said a final order of removal has been issued, clearing the way for his deportation unless further legal action intervenes.

Criminal Background

ICE records show that Ijaoba accumulated a lengthy criminal history after entering the United States. His convictions reportedly include:

Aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm

Armed robbery

Multiple assault and aggravated assault offenses

Drug sales

Obstruction of justice

Escape from police custody

ICE described the offenses as demonstrating a sustained pattern of violence and disregard for law enforcement.

Legal Process and Due Process

ICE stated that the deportation process followed U.S. immigration law, including proceedings before immigration courts. Officials said Ijaoba has exhausted available appeals, leaving the removal order enforceable.

He remains in ICE detention pending the execution of his deportation.

Broader Enforcement Context

The arrest comes amid heightened immigration enforcement priorities in 2026, with ICE focusing resources on noncitizens convicted of violent crimes. The agency says such operations are aimed at protecting public safety and maintaining border integrity.

Supporters of the enforcement action argue that the removal of violent offenders strengthens community safety. Critics of broader immigration policy maintain concerns about humanitarian considerations, though ICE officials say cases involving serious criminal convictions receive priority regardless of political debate.

What Comes Next

ICE officials said deportation is expected to proceed in the coming weeks unless unexpected legal developments arise. The agency indicated that similar operations targeting high-risk criminal noncitizens will continue under current enforcement directives.