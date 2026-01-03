Ibrahim Mbaye’s Late Heroics Seal Senegal’s 3-1 Victory Over Sudan in AFCON Last-16 Clash

Tangiers, Jan. 3, 2026 – A teenage sensation turned match-winner as 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye came off the bench to secure a 3-1 victory for Senegal over Sudan in the first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last-16 fixture on Saturday.

Mbaye, a Paris Saint-Germain forward who previously represented France at youth levels before switching allegiance to Senegal, struck just four minutes after entering the fray, putting the final gloss on a contest that had seen Senegal recover from an early scare.

Senegal Recover From Early Shock

Sudan stunned the Senegalese side inside six minutes when Aamir Abdallah, a Ghana-born forward playing semi-professionally in Australia’s second tier, curled a superb strike over Edouard Mendy, the former Chelsea goalkeeper, to give the underdogs a dream start.

But Senegal, the 2021 AFCON champions, quickly regained composure. Pape Gueye scored twice — first equalising almost immediately after Abdallah’s opener, then putting Senegal ahead during stoppage time in the first half — to ensure the former French colony would go into the break with a 2-1 advantage.

Mbaye Makes Immediate Impact

Midway through the second half, Mbaye entered as a substitute and made an instant impression. Receiving a long pass, the teenager calmly slotted past Monged Abuzaid in the Sudan goal at the 77th minute, sealing Senegal’s progression to the quarter-finals. The West African powerhouse will next face the winner of Mali versus Tunisia, who meet later on Saturday in Casablanca.

Sudan’s Brave Effort

For Sudan, the result reflected both promise and misfortune. The team had qualified for the knockout stage despite a difficult group campaign, largely relying on a solitary own-goal win over Equatorial Guinea to progress as one of the best third-placed sides. Coach Kwesi Appiah, also Ghanaian-born, fielded a side with only one starter retained from their group-stage loss to Burkina Faso, underscoring the team’s experimental approach.

Senegal’s Tactical Adjustments

Senegal made six changes from their final group-stage match, a 3-0 win over Botswana. Notably absent was suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly. The adjustments allowed Senegal to control the midfield and exploit Sudan’s defensive vulnerabilities, though they faced moments of uncertainty, particularly from Abdallah’s early brilliance and the resilient play of goalkeeper Abuzaid.

VAR decisions also came into play, with Senegal twice seeing potential goals ruled out due to offside, including one by Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace. Despite the interruptions, Senegal’s attacking pressure proved decisive, with Gueye’s composure and Mbaye’s youthful energy turning the tide.

Senegal’s Ranking Advantage and Historical Context

In world rankings, Senegal holds a 99-place advantage over Sudan, reflecting both depth and experience, while Sudan has been grappling with the fallout of civil unrest since April 2023. The match marked the first AFCON meeting between the two nations, though they had crossed paths in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Senegal winning at home and drawing away.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, Senegal continues its pursuit of AFCON glory, relying on a blend of seasoned stars and emerging talent. Mbaye’s emergence signals the rise of a new generation capable of influencing high-stakes games, while Sudan will look to regroup and rebuild after a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful campaign in Tangiers.

