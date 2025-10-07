Ibom Air SAGA: My Gesture to Emmanson Misunderstood – Ossai Success

7, October 2025/Naija 247news

Ossai Success, Senior Special Assistant on Media to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has clarified that his gesture to Comfort Emmanson, the passenger involved in the Ibom Air saga, was grossly misunderstood. Emmanson was offered a N500,000 monthly job, an all-expenses-paid trip to Delta State, and a ticket to the Delta Social Media Summit.

The Gesture

The offer included a monthly salary of N500,000, accommodation in a five-star hotel, and an opportunity to relax in Delta State. Ossai Success made this offer after Emmanson’s release from detention, where she was held for allegedly assaulting Ibom Air staff and refusing to switch off her phone during a flight from Uyo to Lagos. However, the gesture has sparked mixed reactions, with some people criticizing Ossai Success for being overly generous.

Reactions to the Offer

A Delta APC chieftain, Emoghware Ese Steve, questioned the rationale behind the offer, wondering why Ossai Success would promise such benefits when many unemployed graduates in Delta State struggle to make ends meet. This raises questions about the motivations behind such gestures and whether they are genuinely helpful or just publicity stunts.

The Ibom Air saga has taken a new turn with Ossai Success’ clarification on his gesture to Emmanson. While some people have criticized the offer as overly generous, others see it as a gesture of goodwill. As the story continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how this situation will play out and what implications it will have for the parties involved .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.