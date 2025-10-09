Ibadan State Passes Second Reading in House of Reps

Abuja, Nigeria – 9 October 2025 – A bill seeking the creation of Ibadan State out of the present Oyo State has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives, marking a significant milestone in one of the most enduring statehood agitations in Nigeria’s South-West region.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Abass Adigun, who represents the Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency, seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to formalize the establishment of Ibadan State. The bill’s advancement during Thursday’s plenary session was met with widespread interest, especially among representatives from the South-West zone.

Leading the debate, Hon. Adigun emphasized that Ibadan — one of Nigeria’s largest and most historic cities — deserves state status due to its population, landmass, and economic significance. He argued that while former regional capitals such as Enugu and Kaduna have both become states, Ibadan, the capital of the old Western Region, remains without statehood.

“This bill represents a monumental step toward equitable development through federalism and the realization of the long-held aspiration of the people of Ibadan,” Adigun stated.

To illustrate his point, Adigun claimed that a single local government in Ibadan is “bigger than three local governments in Bayelsa State,” highlighting the city’s capacity for administrative autonomy.

However, the remark sparked a brief confrontation when Obuku Ofurji (Yenagoa/Opokuma Federal Constituency, Bayelsa) objected, calling the comparison “irrelevant” and “disrespectful.” Adigun later apologized but maintained that his statement was “factually accurate.”

Presiding over the session, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu commended the sponsor’s passion and referred the bill to the House Committee on Constitutional Review for further deliberation.

The development follows renewed agitation for state creation across Nigeria, as regional leaders call for greater administrative autonomy and fairer resource distribution. Last month, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, appealed directly to President Bola Tinubu to ensure the creation of Ibadan State before 2027, describing the demand as both a matter of justice and historical recognition.

Under Section 8(1) of the 1999 Constitution, the process of creating a new state involves one of the most rigorous legislative procedures in Nigerian law. It requires:

A two-thirds majority vote in both chambers of the National Assembly;

Approval by the House of Assembly of the affected state;

Consent from local government councils within the proposed area;

A referendum supported by two-thirds of residents; and

Ratification by a majority of all Nigerian states.

Despite multiple attempts over the years, no new state has been created since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, as such proposals often falter at the legislative or constitutional stages.

Deputy Speaker Kalu, who chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, had earlier noted that the current constitutional amendment process is expected to conclude by December 2025.

While the journey to Ibadan State’s realization remains uncertain, Thursday’s development is being celebrated by supporters as a symbolic victory — rekindling hopes for regional equity, identity, and self-determination within Nigeria’s federal structure.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.