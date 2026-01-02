Ibadan Explosion Fund: Oyo Says ₦30bn FG Intervention Untouched, Awaits ₦20bn Balance

Ibadan, Jan. 2, 2026 (Naija247news) — The controversy surrounding the Federal Government’s intervention fund for victims of the January 2024 Bodija explosion in Ibadan has intensified, as the Oyo State Government confirmed that the ₦30 billion already released by the Federal Government remains untouched in a dedicated intervention account.

The state government disclosed that it is still awaiting the release of the outstanding ₦20 billion balance from the ₦50 billion approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mitigate the impact of the deadly explosion.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, and the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, said Oyo State deliberately refrained from utilising the ₦30 billion due to uncertainty surrounding the delayed balance.

According to the commissioners, the state had originally requested ₦50 billion from the Federal Government—half of an estimated ₦100 billion intervention cost—to address the scale of destruction caused by the explosion.

₦24.6bn Spent from State Funds

The commissioners clarified that the ₦24.6 billion already expended on Bodija victims and infrastructure did not come from the Federal Government but from Oyo State’s own resources.

A breakdown of the expenditure showed:

₦20.141 billion spent on reconstruction of infrastructure in Bodija and surrounding areas; and

₦4.085 billion paid as support and compensation to victims.

They stressed that these expenditures were fully borne by the state government long before federal funds were released.

Political Dispute with Fayose

The clarification followed a public dispute between Governor Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, who accused Makinde of concealing the receipt of ₦50 billion from the Federal Government.

Makinde, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, countered the claim, stating that only ₦30 billionhad been released so far.

The governor further alleged that the release of the remaining ₦20 billion was stalled after unnamed federal officials demanded inducements—an allegation that has further fuelled public debate.

Why the Funds Remain Untouched

The commissioners explained that an Oyo State Government Infrastructure Support Account (No. 2045199879)was opened with FirstBank of Nigeria specifically for the intervention fund.

They confirmed that:

The ₦30 billion was released on November 4, 2024 , through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and

As of December 31, 2025, the funds remain intact and unused, pending the release of the balance.

They said the state government opted for a “wait-and-see” approach after what they described as “disgraceful drama” surrounding the Federal Government’s handling of the approval process.

Timeline of FG Approval

According to the statement, Governor Makinde formally wrote to President Tinubu on January 19, 2024, three days after the explosion, outlining emergency actions already taken by the state, including:

Search-and-rescue operations;

Medical treatment for victims at no cost;

Provision of temporary accommodation for displaced residents; and

Deployment of emergency services and equipment.

The Federal Government later approved ₦50 billion—half of the ₦100 billion requested—for the reconstruction of Old Bodija and its environs, as confirmed in a memo dated August 29, 2024, from the Accountant-General of the Federation to the Minister of Finance.

Allegations of Political Manipulation

The commissioners accused the Federal Government of deploying Fayose as a political proxy to score cheap points against the Oyo State administration.

They further revealed that out of ₦915.5 billion approved nationwide as intervention funds, one South-West state received ₦150 billion, while Oyo—despite suffering one of the most devastating disasters—received one of the lowest allocations.

State Reaffirms Commitment

The Oyo State Government reiterated its commitment to securing the remaining ₦20 billion to comprehensively address lingering damage to public and private properties in Bodija.

“Almost two years after the disaster, the Federal Government is yet to release the outstanding balance,” the statement said, adding that the state would continue to act within its capacity to support affected residents.

