IATA projects African airlines to sustain $0.2 billion profit with 6% passenger growth in 2026

African airlines are expected to maintain a modest net profit of $0.2 billion in 2026, even as passenger traffic grows by 6%, according to the latest global airline financial outlook released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The report shows that carriers across the continent continue to operate on extremely thin margins, recording a net margin of -1% and revenue per passenger of just $1.30. IATA attributed the weak profitability to the region’s persistently high unit costs—the highest in the world—with average costs per available tonne-kilometre (ATK) reaching 140 US cents, nearly double the global industry average.

Capacity across African airlines is projected to increase by 5.7% in 2026, reflecting cautious growth in available seat-kilometres (ASK). Operators remain constrained by elevated operating expenses, ageing fleets, fragmented markets, restrictive regulatory conditions, and low GDP per capita, which keeps air travel highly price sensitive. Additional obstacles include visa barriers, steep passenger charges, and corporate tax rates averaging 28%.

The broader IATA 2026 global outlook forecasts worldwide airline profitability stabilising at $41 billion, supported by a net margin of 3.9% and about 5.2 billion passengers. While African carriers face structural challenges, the global industry is also navigating cost inflation, supply chain delays, and regulatory pressures. Strong load factors, expanded ancillary revenue streams, and resilient cargo performance remain key profit drivers.

Middle Eastern airlines are projected to lead global profitability in 2026 with $6.8 billion in net earnings, a 9.3% net margin, and revenue per passenger of $28.60. Analysts attribute the region’s strength to favourable regulation and strategic hub connectivity.

European carriers are forecast to record $14 billion in net profit, backed by strict capacity discipline and a strong low-cost carrier segment, though regulatory burdens, labour disputes, and emerging sustainable aviation fuel rules may temper gains.

In Asia Pacific, passenger demand is projected to grow 7.3% in 2026, driven largely by China and India, with load factors expected to hit a record 84.4%. However, overcapacity and deflationary market trends may pressure yields.

Latin American airlines are forecast to achieve 6.6% traffic growth and recover to $2 billion in net profit, despite continued currency volatility. North American carriers are expected to post $11.3 billion in net profit, though demand growth remains sluggish at 1.5% amid pilot shortages, capacity ceilings, and stagnation in the domestic travel market.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.