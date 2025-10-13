“I Won’t Take My Fatherland to Court” — Sunday Oliseh on Unpaid NFF Salaries

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has revealed why he chose not to take legal action against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over unpaid salaries, citing patriotism and respect for his country as the primary reasons.

The 51-year-old tactician disclosed that the NFF still owes him $26,000 in unpaid wages from his tenure as Nigeria’s national team coach between 2015 and 2016. Speaking on the Home Turf podcast, Oliseh explained that while he believes he has a strong legal case, he refuses to pursue it because he does not want to be seen as fighting against Nigeria.

“Till today, I am the only Nigerian coach who ever resigned. And till today, they are still owing me two months’ salary, which is $26,000,” Oliseh said.

He further explained that many people advised him to take the matter to FIFA, the world football governing body, but he declined, saying, “A lot of people have asked me to take the NFF to court. If I take the case to FIFA, I will win. But when the news breaks, the headlines won’t say ‘Oliseh takes NFF to court,’ they will say ‘Oliseh takes Nigeria to court.’ And that’s not something I want to be associated with.”

Oliseh emphasised that his decision is rooted in patriotism rather than weakness. “I will not take my fatherland to a Western court. I love my country, and no matter what, I don’t want to be seen as someone fighting against Nigeria,” he added.

The former Ajax and Juventus midfielder resigned from his position in 2016 following disagreements with the NFF over unpaid salaries and alleged interference in team management, becoming the first Nigerian coach to voluntarily step down from the role.

Despite his exit, Oliseh has remained one of the country’s most outspoken football figures, frequently commenting on issues affecting the sport in Nigeria. His latest revelation highlights the longstanding challenge of unpaid wages and poor treatment of local coaches, a problem that has persisted for years.

Several coaches and players have over the years taken their cases to FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber due to delayed or unpaid salaries and allowances, underscoring systemic issues in Nigerian football administration.

Oliseh’s illustrious playing career included stints at top European clubs such as Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus. He earned 63 caps for Nigeria, scored three goals, and was part of the squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations. He also featured at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups, famously scoring against Spain in France in 1998.

By choosing not to pursue legal action against the NFF despite being owed money, Oliseh’s stance highlights the complex relationship between Nigerian football administrators and those who serve the national team, reflecting a mix of professional frustration and deep national loyalty.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.