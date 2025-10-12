“I Will Testify for Nnamdi Kanu” — Uwazuruike Offers to Appear in Court as Defence Witness

ONITSHA — The leadership of the Biafra Independence Movement/Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM/MASSOB) has confirmed that its leader and Ijele Ndigbo, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has voluntarily offered to appear in court and testify as a defence witness for the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in his ongoing trial on treasonable charges.

In a statement issued on Sunday via WhatsApp, BIM/MASSOB said Uwazuruike’s decision reflects a “pragmatic approach” to addressing issues surrounding Kanu’s prolonged detention.

“This pragmatic approach challenges Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo National Assembly, and other Igbo groups to vehemently protest the oppression of their people and speak out in their defence,” the statement, signed by Mazi Chris Mocha, Director of Information and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said.

Describing Uwazuruike as a respected Nigerian of Eastern descent whose stance against the marginalization of his people is well known, BIM/MASSOB noted that he leads a non-violent and non-secessionist self-determination movement advocating for the rights of Igbo-speaking communities across the South-East and parts of Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Bayelsa States.

The statement recalled Uwazuruike’s earlier protest against perceived government double standards during his partial bail in 2007. After spending more than two years in solitary confinement, he was temporarily released to bury his late mother, Ezinne Monica Uwazuruike, while 10 of his members, including Comrade Uchenna Madu and Mr. Ambrose Anyaso, remained in detention at Keffi Prison. After the burial, Uwazuruike reportedly returned voluntarily to police custody in Owerri, insisting:

“It is morally wrong for me to stay a day longer outside prison when my colleagues in the struggle, charged with the same offence, are still languishing in Keffi Prison.”

BIM/MASSOB also highlighted Uwazuruike’s criticism of the government for releasing leaders of other ethnic movements—such as Alhaji Asari Dokubo of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF) and Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) leaders Dr. Frederick Fasehun and Otunba Gani Adams—while his own followers remained incarcerated. When refused re-arrest by the then Imo State Deputy Commissioner of Police Ahmed Yusuf, Uwazuruike reportedly sat by the roadside in front of the police headquarters in Owerri for hours, insisting on returning to custody.

The group described Uwazuruike as the successor to the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s prestigious chieftaincy title of Ijele Ndigbo, noting that he recently announced his decision to serve as one of Kanu’s defence witnesses in a viral live video.

“We applaud our leader for this pragmatic and non-violent approach and for his willingness to join other advocates in demanding Kanu’s release,” the statement said.

BIM/MASSOB concluded by calling on the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, South-East governors, Igbo lawmakers, and all Igbo groups to actively protest the oppression of their people and speak out in their defence, describing Uwazuruike’s stand as a bold and principled challenge to systemic injustice.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.