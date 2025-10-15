“I Will Not Forgive Any Commissioner Without the Asiwaju Cap” — Edo Governor Okpebholo Issues Re-election Directive

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has ordered all Commissioners and Special Advisers in his administration to wear the Asiwaju mandate cap as a demonstration of loyalty and support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The directive was issued in Benin City during the swearing-in ceremony of 19 newly appointed Commissioners, along with several board chairmen and members of state agencies.

Governor Okpebholo made it clear that any official who fails to comply with the directive would be barred from attending State Executive Council meetings.

“This could not have happened if we did not have a responsible president. We have conducted many elections here, and the major problem we had was that the president was not with us. But today, we say thank you,” Okpebholo said.

He added, “I will not forgive any Commissioner who is not wearing this cap. In our Exco meetings, if you are not wearing a suit and you come without this Asiwaju cap, you will go back.”

The ceremony also included the inauguration of the Senior Secondary Education Board and the Edo State Law Reform Commission, highlighting the administration’s ongoing commitment to governance and institutional development.

The Governor’s directive underscores the growing emphasis on visible loyalty to the president among state officials ahead of the upcoming elections, reflecting the political significance of symbolic acts like wearing the Asiwaju mandate cap.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.