“I Will Never Survive the Loss of My Child” — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Accuses Lagos Hospital of Negligence

Renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has accused a Lagos-based medical facility, Euracare Hospital, of medical negligence following the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu, describing the experience as the most devastating moment of her life.

In an emotional personal statement shared with family members and close friends, Adichie recounted the events that led to her son’s death on January 6, saying he would still be alive but for what she described as “criminal negligence” during a routine medical procedure.

According to her account, the family had travelled to Lagos for the Christmas holidays when Nkanu developed what initially appeared to be a mild cold but later progressed into a serious infection. He was admitted at Atlantis Hospitaland arrangements were already in place for him to be flown to the United States on January 7, accompanied by travelling doctors, with a specialist team waiting at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

She said medical teams in both Nigeria and the U.S. requested a lumbar puncture and MRI scan, while preparations were also made to insert a central line ahead of the planned medical evacuation. Atlantis Hospital subsequently referred the family to Euracare Hospital, described to them as the most suitable facility for the procedures.

Adichie said Nkanu was sedated for the MRI and central line insertion, but moments later, she noticed unusual activity as doctors rushed into the operating theatre. She was later informed that her son had been administered an excessive dose of propofol, became unresponsive, and had to be resuscitated.

She stated that Nkanu was placed on a ventilator, transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, and subsequently suffered seizures and cardiac arrest — complications he had never experienced before. A few hours later, he died.

The author alleged that her son was never properly monitored after sedation, adding that the anesthesiologist reportedly carried him casually on his shoulder instead of following established safety protocols. She further accused the doctor of switching off her son’s oxygen after the procedure and transporting him again without adequate monitoring.

Describing the actions as reckless and unforgivable, Adichie said the anesthesiologist’s conduct amounted to criminal negligence, claiming no standard protocol was followed in the care of a critically ill child.

“We brought in a child who was unwell but stable, scheduled to travel the next day for advanced care,” she said. “We came for basic procedures, and suddenly our beautiful little boy was gone forever. It is like living your worst nightmare. I will never survive the loss of my child.”

She further alleged that the hospital had previously been aware of at least two similar cases involving the same anesthesiologist overdosing children, questioning why the doctor was allowed to continue practising.

Adichie called for accountability, insisting that such an incident must never happen to another child.