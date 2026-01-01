I will deliver Abia to APC in 2027– says Orji Kalu

Ekoli-Edda (Ebonyi), Jan. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Senator Orji Kalu (APC–Abia North) has pledged to deploy all his resources and political influence to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wrests power from the ruling Labour Party in Abia State during the 2027 general elections.

Kalu made the vow during his annual New Year visit to the Chairman of APC in Ebonyi, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, in Ekoli, Edda Local Government Area.

“I will support President Bola Tinubu and the APC gubernatorial candidate in the elections,” Kalu said. “I will put my heart on the field to ensure that the APC wins landslide in Abia. The incumbent Governor, Dr. Alex Oti, is my friend, but I am not discussing politics, only the total victory of the APC in the elections.”

The former Abia governor urged state governors to prioritise the security of their states and not leave such responsibilities to the President.

“When I was governor of Abia, I ensured total security of lives and properties. There were no cases of kidnapping or other major crimes, even while other states grappled with heightened insecurity,” he said. “Governors should emulate Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, who has ensured adequate peace and security in the state.”

Kalu also highlighted the reason for his annual visit to the Ebonyi APC chairman, noting his long-standing loyalty and personal relationship with Chief Okoro-Emegha.

“He is an embodiment of loyalty and someone you can trust with your life. I raised him as a child, even when his father was alive, and he was part of the success stories I recorded as governor,” Kalu said. “When I handed him over to former Ebonyi Governor, Sen. David Umahi, I urged him to give his principal 100 per cent loyalty, and he has transferred such virtue to the incumbent governor, Nwifuru.”

Kalu’s visit underscores his ongoing influence in Southeast politics and his commitment to ensuring APC’s electoral dominance in Abia.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.