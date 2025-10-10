“I Was Pressured to Sign for Napoli While My Father Was Dying” — Victor Osimhen Opens Up on Painful 2020 Transfer

Naija247news Sports Desk — Lagos Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has made a shocking revelation about his move to Napoli in 2020, alleging that he was pressured into signing for the Italian Serie A club by his former agent, Jean Gerard, while his father was critically ill.

The Nigerian international, who joined Napoli from Lille for a record-breaking €80 million during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, disclosed that he had little control over the deal and that his personal grief was ignored by those handling his transfer.

According to reports by La Repubblica and cited by Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, Osimhen said the transfer was completed without his full knowledge or proper documentation, and that he was emotionally unprepared to make any professional commitments at the time.

“My previous agent, Jean Gerard, had expressed serious interest from Napoli, but he was only focused on my transfer, not my father’s health,” Osimhen told Tribal Football.

“At that time, I didn’t have the head to think about football; I just wanted to know how my father was doing.”

A Deal Amid Grief and Pressure

Osimhen’s father, who had been battling illness, passed away during the negotiations — a period the striker described as one of the darkest moments of his life. He recounted being summoned to Nice for a meeting with his agent, Lille sporting director Luis Campos, and club president Gerard Lopez, only to be informed that the Napoli transfer had already been finalized without his input.

“They told me I should move to Napoli, that there was already an agreement in principle and that, due to the pandemic, it was a good opportunity for Lille. But I knew nothing about it,” he said.

“I was extremely angry with Lille and my agent because I hadn’t been able to see my father before he died. They even told me I would have to leave for Naples the next day, without realizing my father’s death.”

Despite his emotional state, Osimhen said he eventually travelled to Naples but refused to sign anything immediately.

“I went to Naples anyway, but I wouldn’t have signed anything,” he said.

“I met with the coach, who explained the project to me, and the next day I met De Laurentiis in Capri. He told me about the city and the club, but I didn’t understand what he was saying to [sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli because they were speaking Italian. He asked me if I had seen the contract, but I hadn’t received anything.”

A Record Deal Shrouded in Controversy

Osimhen’s eventual transfer in July 2020 became the most expensive African signing in history, valued at €80 million plus bonuses. However, the move has since been mired in controversy, with Italian authorities investigating possible financial irregularities linked to inflated valuations of players included in the deal.

The transfer was concluded during global lockdowns, when football clubs were facing unprecedented financial uncertainty. Reports in Italy claim that parts of the transaction were carried out through intermediaries, some of whom are now under scrutiny by the Guardia di Finanza for possible accounting fraud.

Earlier this year, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly received death threats over the ongoing dispute and investigation surrounding the Nigerian striker’s transfer.

From Pain to Glory

Despite the trauma surrounding his move, Osimhen rose to stardom at Napoli, becoming one of Africa’s most celebrated players. His stunning performances helped Napoli secure their first Serie A title in 33 years during the 2022/2023 season, cementing his legacy as one of the club’s most influential figures.

His success also earned him multiple individual awards, including Serie A Best Striker and CAF Men’s Player of the Year 2023.

Now 26, Osimhen has completed a big-money move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, closing a turbulent chapter in his European career. Yet, his recent confessions reveal the human cost behind football’s glamorous façade — a young man who lost his father, his peace, and his autonomy amid a storm of corporate pressure and financial ambition.

“I just wanted to be with my family,” Osimhen concluded. “Football was the last thing on my mind, but everyone around me only cared about the transfer.”

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.