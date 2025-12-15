I Started Smoking at 13, Fought Addiction for 27 Years — Tonto Dikeh Shares Testimony

ABUJA, Dec. 13, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she began smoking at the age of 13 and battled the addiction for 27 years, alongside struggles with alcohol, masturbation and deep-seated anger, before experiencing what she described as divine deliverance.

Dikeh shared the emotional testimony during a Sunday service at Streams of Joy International Church, led by Pastor Jerry Eze, where she openly recounted her personal battles and eventual transformation.

“I smoked since I was 13. God healed me from masturbation too,” the actress said, explaining that the struggles trailed her from childhood into adulthood.

She admitted that speaking publicly about her past was not easy, noting that she nearly backed out because of concerns about her public image. However, she said she chose honesty over reputation.

“The God that gave me the image is the same God that can take it away,” Dikeh told the congregation.

According to the actress, a major turning point in her life came after she attended the Ghana Prayer Conference, where she said she experienced a profound spiritual shift that marked the beginning of her freedom.

Beyond substance addiction, Dikeh also spoke candidly about anger issues that had negatively affected her relationships and overall well-being.

“An anger that destroyed my life. Everybody had to feel it,” she said, adding that consistent prayer eventually brought her inner peace.

“I am 40 years old, and I have never known peace until now. I am living in it,” she said.

The actress traced the origin of her smoking habit to early exposure at home, revealing that her father smoked, and used the opportunity to caution parents about the behaviours children may unconsciously adopt.

She added that her cravings for cigarettes and alcohol have completely disappeared.

“My body does not ask for it. Today, it is broken,” she declared.

At the end of the service, Pastor Jerry Eze prayed for Dikeh, declaring her free from bondage. The actress later took to Instagram, describing herself as “a living testimony of mercy.”

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.