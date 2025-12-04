“I Stand With My Bro… This Too Shall Pass” – Ikechukwu Backs 2baba Amid Public Drama

By Naija247news Desk | December 3, 2025

Rapper and actor Ikechukwu has publicly voiced his support for music legend 2baba as the singer continues to dominate headlines amid ongoing family drama.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Ikechukwu acknowledged that everyone faces challenging seasons in life — some privately, others under the scrutiny of the public eye. Despite differing opinions or judgment, he expressed unwavering solidarity with 2baba.

“I stand with my bro… this too shall pass,” Ikechukwu wrote. He added that once the storm settles, they would celebrate together “like nothing happened,” emphasizing resilience and brotherhood in times of difficulty.

