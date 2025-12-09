“I Never Said Christians Are Not Persecuted in Nigeria” – Bishop Kukah

Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on Tuesday dismissed reports suggesting he claimed that Christians in Nigeria are not facing persecution.

Kukah described the circulating allegations as false and misleading, expressing surprise that despite the clarity of his long-standing position, some individuals and sections of the media continued to attribute such a claim to him.

In a statement titled “Of the persecution of Christians in Nigeria: My response,” the Bishop said his comments had been misrepresented by recent reports.

Earlier publications had quoted him as questioning the narrative of Christian persecution, allegedly citing the high number of educated Christians and their influence in the economy. He was reportedly quoted as saying:

“If you are a Christian in Nigeria and you say you are persecuted, my question is: how? At least 80 per cent of educated Nigerians are Christians, and up to 85 per cent of the Nigerian economy is controlled by Christians. With such figures, how can anyone say Christians are being persecuted?”

However, Kukah insisted the statements had been taken out of context, explaining that he was calling for unity among Christians, not denying their suffering.

“For over a week, I have been in the news on the basis of multiple claims that I had said there was no persecution of Christians in Nigeria,” he said. “The outpouring of emotions is understandable, especially against the backdrop of the inviolability of life.”

He said he was “sincerely sorry” for the distress the reports caused and stressed that he had never disputed the reality of attacks on Christians.

“I am baffled that despite the clarity of my position, there appear to be determined efforts to ascribe to me a position as saying that there is no persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Kukah clarified that his message, delivered to the Catholic Knights of St. Mulumba in Kaduna on November 28, focused on the need for Christians to strengthen unity and solidarity in the face of persecution. He argued that with the human and material resources available to the Christian community, greater cohesion would reduce their vulnerability.

He noted his longstanding advocacy on the subject, emphasizing that regardless of terminology, the killings and kidnappings of Christians—and other Nigerians—must end.

He called on the government and security agencies to fulfil their constitutional duty by bringing perpetrators to justice, saying their failure had deepened divisions and fueled mistrust.

“As a people, we owe ourselves the duty to regain our humanity not as perpetual victims but as equal citizens,” he said. “Too many innocent souls have been lost, too much blood shed, and our children and citizens remain in captivity.”

Kukah urged Christians to avoid distractions and remain committed to the struggle for peace, justice, and national healing.

“These moments are too serious for us to equivocate,” he said. “We must keep our eyes on the ultimate prize—peace for our country, justice for the injured, and reconciliation for our people.”

He concluded by calling for renewed focus and unity as the “spirit of Bethlehem beckons.”

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.