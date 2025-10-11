“I Never Danced Around Figures” — David Umahi Responds to Makinde on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Cost

Umahi Fires Back at Makinde

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has rebutted Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde over remarks questioning the cost per kilometre of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, insisting that the governor misunderstood technical aspects of road construction and cost evaluation.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the Keffi Bridge and the Nasarawa–Toto Road projects, alongside Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule on Saturday, Umahi stressed that the highway’s cost had been carefully calculated according to global engineering standards and should not be reduced to “political soundbites.”

Makinde’s Queries

Governor Makinde, in a viral video from Friday, had asked why the minister was “dancing around the cost” of the project, one of President Bola Tinubu’s signature infrastructure initiatives, and questioned how funds were being utilised.

“These are elementary questions. A process is ongoing, payment has been made, and you are saying, ‘How has this money been utilised?’ The money is meant for the project, and it will be paid according to the work done,” Makinde said.

Umahi’s Response

Responding to the inspection tour, Umahi described Makinde as “a brother and friend,” but said it was inappropriate to publicly accuse him of dodging figures.

“I heard that my brother and friend, Governor Makinde, said something about the cost per kilometre. I don’t want to join issues with him. I am his senior both in governance and in engineering practice. So, anything he doesn’t understand, he should call me and ask,” Umahi said.

He challenged Makinde to withdraw his statement or engage in a debate, adding that the cost per kilometre is clear when understood as estimated and average cost.

“There is no ambiguity in cost per kilometre. I am teaching that estimated cost has elements of variance, while average cost is definitive. The estimated cost includes allowances for contingencies and price variation, which may not eventually be utilised. When the project is completed, and you remove what you didn’t use, you have your actual cost,” he explained.

On Critics and Artificial Intelligence

Umahi also poked fun at critics who reportedly consulted Artificial Intelligence for clarification on cost calculations, noting that the AI’s explanation aligned with his own.

“When somebody without knowledge goes to ask AI the difference between cost per kilometre and average cost, I’m happy that AI told him exactly what I said,” the minister quipped.

He further cited the National Universities Commission (NUC) to justify practical expertise, saying, “You can become a professor by the reason of your practice. And I think God has made me one when it comes to practical, field engineering programmes.”

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.