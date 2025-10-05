“I Have Sympathy for Atiku, He’s Consumed by Politics”: Oshiomhole Defends Tinubu’s Plateau Visit

Former Edo State Governor and Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has faulted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Plateau State, describing the comments as a reflection of political obsession.

Speaking on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, Oshiomhole said, “I have sympathy for Atiku. He has allowed himself to be consumed by politics. Everything he sees, he interprets through the eyes of partisanship.”

Atiku had earlier criticised President Tinubu for attending the funeral of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of APC National Chairman Prof. Abdullahi Yilwatda, calling the visit “a sad reflection of priorities and a mockery of leadership.” He argued that Tinubu should have visited victims of insecurity in the North Central region rather than attending “a social event associated with his party chairman.”

“With large swathes of the country still under siege from unrelenting insecurity and thousands of innocent lives lost, it is deeply unfortunate that President Bola Tinubu has not, for once, found it worthy to visit any of the affected states to commiserate with the grieving citizens,” Atiku said. He added, “Between the APC National Chairman and his President, what we witnessed today is a heartless exhibition of disregard for empathy, compassion, and the dignity of human life.”

Reacting to those comments, Oshiomhole defended the President, saying the visit was consistent with customary practices and should not be politicised.

“It is customary to go to any state and commiserate with the governor representing the collective spirit of the people of that state,” he explained. Oshiomhole further highlighted Tinubu’s prior visits, noting, “He went to Benue to celebrate Christmas. He went to Benue to celebrate a birthday. So he has to go to the particular location, or in this case of the mother of APC, did he go to the village where the woman was born or where the woman is going to be buried?”

During the funeral service at the Church of Christ in Nations Headquarters in Jos, President Tinubu called on Nigerians to embrace peace and tolerance, urging residents to “shun religious and ethnic differences” and live in harmony.

Oshiomhole concluded that Atiku’s criticism reflected partisanship rather than a genuine concern for victims of insecurity, and emphasised that political events should not overshadow traditional and cultural protocols.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.