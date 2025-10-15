“I Have Presidential Approval to Prioritise My Health” — Wale Edun Travels to UK for Treatment

By Naija247news Political Desk

Abuja, October 15, 2025 — The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has travelled to the United Kingdom for medical consultation, with President Bola Tinubu’s approval, Vanguard can confirm.

A source close to the minister clarified that Edun felt unwell during a recent meeting in his office but dismissed rumours claiming he suffered a stroke.

“He did not suffer a stroke. He simply felt unwell during a meeting and has gone for treatment. He travelled alone on commercial flights to both Lagos and London,” the source said, requesting anonymity.

The source emphasised that Edun’s condition is not severe, and that online reports suggesting otherwise were “grossly exaggerated.”

“The latest reports circulating on social media are accurate: two nights ago, he travelled to Lagos on a commercial flight by himself, then flew to the UK on British Airways to consult his doctors,” the source added.

Regarding his official duties, the source confirmed that the Minister of State for Finance is managing responsibilities in the interim and that discussions of a permanent replacement are premature.

“He received the president’s approval to take some days off for treatment. Replacement talks are premature. If he overstays, the Minister of State or another finance-oriented minister could act on his behalf. But currently, he has the green light to recover and return,” the source said.

Edun personally communicated with President Tinubu before departing, receiving approval to prioritise his health.

