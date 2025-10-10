“I Have No Interest in Taking Over the Super Eagles” — Eguavoen Dismisses Coaching Rumours

Lagos (Naija247news) — Augustine Eguavoen, Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has dismissed reports linking him to the Super Eagles’ head coach position, describing them as “baseless and hurtful.”

Recent media speculation suggested that Eguavoen and former Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso, were being considered to take charge of the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

However, in a statement published on the NFF’s official website, Eguavoen strongly denied any interest in replacing current coach Éric Chelle.

“I feel very hurt by these baseless rumours because I really have no idea where they are coming from,” Eguavoen told thenff.com.

Eguavoen emphasized that he maintains a cordial and professional relationship with the current coaching staff and is fully supportive of their ongoing efforts.

“I have a very good working relationship with Coach Éric Chelle, and I have absolutely no interest in taking over the squad. I am praying for him to succeed,” he said.

The former Super Eagles captain and coach also warned against divisive narratives, recalling similar unfounded reports during the tenures of former coaches Gernot Rohr and José Peseiro.

“This was how the same speculators created schism and disaffection between myself and Gernot Rohr and José Peseiro when these gentlemen coached the Super Eagles, at different periods. It is uncalled-for.”

Eguavoen concluded by calling for unity within the national team’s leadership as Nigeria continues its preparations for upcoming competitions.

“We all need to work together to see the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup and win the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations championship in Morocco.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.