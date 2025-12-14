“I Have Been Approached Many Times” – Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Rejects APC, Stays Committed to PDP

The senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has confirmed multiple approaches by individuals from the Presidency and some colleagues to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). However, the lawmaker firmly rejected the overtures, reiterating her commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite ongoing internal crises.

Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke during an interview on the Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, posted on YouTube on Saturday.

“I have been approached many times. Even as recently as yesterday, one joked: ‘We’re still expecting, we would love to have you.’ I love my space, I love my peace here. I’m okay with my party now,” she said.

The senator, a first-term lawmaker in the 10th National Assembly, emphasized that joining APC is not an option, stating:

“I don’t have to follow the bandwagon. I don’t have to succumb to any threats or fall for any cajolery.”

Plans for 2027 and Opposition to Yahaya Bello

Akpoti-Uduaghan also hinted at the possibility of running for the Senate again in 2027, saying discussions are ongoing within her party. She addressed rumours about former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello potentially contesting a senatorial seat:

“I am not scared of Yahaya Bello. I am his nightmare. He was a sitting governor and wielded all powers against me, and I defeated his candidate in 2023.”

The senator recalled her victory over APC’s Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere in the 2023 polls after a tribunal nullified Ohere’s initial declaration, confirming Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner with 54,074 votes against Ohere’s 51,291 votes.

She stressed that if she chooses to contest in 2027, it would likely be on the PDP platform. However, she indicated she could consider another party if PDP fails to resolve its leadership crisis, saying:

“I need just a month to choose a platform of my choice, and my people will move with me.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s statements signal her resilience and determination to maintain political independence, even amid defections and party instability in Kogi Central

