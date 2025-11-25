“I Feel Great Pain”: Pope Leo Demands Immediate Release of Nigerian Christian Hostages

Pope Leo XIV has issued an urgent appeal for the immediate release of more than 300 Christian children, teachers, and clergy abducted in Nigeria, describing the wave of kidnappings as a “deep wound” to the global Christian community.

Speaking after Mass at St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, the Pope said he was “deeply saddened” by reports that gunmen stormed St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, abducting 303 students and 12 staff members. The attack, one of the largest mass kidnappings in recent years, has intensified fears over rising anti-Christian violence across northern Nigeria.

“I feel great pain, especially for the many young men and women who have been abducted and for their anguished families,” Pope Leo declared. “I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages and urge the competent authorities to take appropriate and timely decisions to ensure their freedom.”

The Vatican’s intervention comes amid growing international alarm. Although no group has claimed responsibility, the method and scale of the attack reflect a pattern of religiously targeted violence long faced by Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and northwestern regions. Recent assessments by humanitarian observers warn that kidnappings for ransom, forced conversions, and attacks on churches have escalated throughout 2024–2025, leaving families traumatized and communities destabilized.

The Pope’s remarks have been welcomed by Catholic leaders across Africa, who say the crisis demands global attention. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria described the abductions as “an assault on human dignity and the sacredness of life,” urging both the Nigerian government and international partners to intensify rescue efforts.

At the heart of the crisis are the families left behind — parents who have spent days waiting outside military checkpoints and church compounds, desperate for information. Many fear the children may be moved through forest corridors controlled by armed groups, complicating rescue operations.

Pope Leo’s plea adds moral pressure at a critical moment. The Vatican has historically served as both a spiritual and diplomatic voice in hostage situations, and Church representatives in Nigeria have already opened channels with local authorities to support negotiations and humanitarian monitoring.

“Let us pray,” the Pope said, “that those who suffer may soon return to the embrace of their families. May peace prevail in Nigeria and in every region wounded by violence.”

For millions of Catholics worldwide, the Pope’s call signals a renewed global spotlight on a crisis that Nigerian Christians have long endured — one marked by fear, resilience, and an urgent plea for justice.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.