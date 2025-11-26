Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

I divorced my husband when I was about 45 years old

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has opened up about the deeply personal decision to end her marriage at age 45, saying the choice—though painful—ultimately propelled her into a new season of purpose, peace, and professional growth.**

In a candid reflection, Bello said societal expectations often pressure women in mid-life to endure unhappy situations. However, she explained that remaining in a space where she “was no longer growing” became impossible as her career ambitions expanded and the demands of a long-distance marriage weighed heavily.

Bello revealed that despite her deep love for her family, she found herself increasingly unfulfilled. Choosing to prioritize her emotional well-being, she opted for peace and clarity rather than remaining in a situation that held her back.

“I chose peace. I chose purpose. I chose myself,” she said, describing the period as one of the hardest decisions of her life. Yet, she acknowledged that the decision ultimately shaped the confident and resilient woman fans see today.

Her revelation has sparked conversations about marriage, identity, and the sacrifices many Nigerian women make in pursuit of family stability at the expense of personal development.

Bello, a respected figure in Nollywood known for her elegance and range, said the decision marked a turning point, helping her rediscover her voice and reclaim her path.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Uzodimma Tells Editors: Credibility of 2027 Elections Depends on Your Coverage
Next article
When Being a Girl Becomes a Risk in Nigeria*
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Gombe govt allocates N500 million to address child malnutrition crisis

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Gombe State has approved N500 million as a matching...

Nigerian equities lose N443 billion after MPC holds rates at 27%

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Nigerian equities investors suffered a major setback on Wednesday...

Katsina Governor Radda signs N897.8 billion 2026 budget into law

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has signed into...

Ammunition Falls From Moving Bus, Sparks Panic at ABU Zaria Main Gate

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
There was tension at the main gate of Ahmadu...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Gombe govt allocates N500 million to address child malnutrition crisis

Business & Economy 0
Gombe State has approved N500 million as a matching...

Nigerian equities lose N443 billion after MPC holds rates at 27%

Business & Economy 0
Nigerian equities investors suffered a major setback on Wednesday...

Katsina Governor Radda signs N897.8 billion 2026 budget into law

Nigerian Economy 0
Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has signed into...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC