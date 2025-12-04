“I Didn’t Resign Over Alleged US Strike on Nigeria” – Ex-Defence Minister Muhammad Badaru

By Naija247news Desk | December 3, 2025

Immediate past Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has categorically denied claims that he resigned from President Bola Tinubu’s administration over alleged cooperation with the Donald Trump administration on accusations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

In an electronically signed statement titled “Rejoinder: Categorical Denial Of Malicious Publication Regarding My Resignation As Minister of Defence,” Badaru described the circulating reports as fabricated, malicious, and designed to misrepresent his reasons for leaving office.

“My attention has been drawn to a malicious, false, and baseless publication alleging that I resigned as Minister of Defence because I ‘cannot stand and watch the US and Tinubu government bombing our brothers in the forest,’” he said. “I wish to state categorically and unequivocally that this publication is entirely false, deliberately mischievous, and did not originate from me or from any authorised representative acting on my behalf.”

Badaru added that the intent behind the claims was to “tarnish my hard-earned reputation, sow discord between me and the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and create needless distractions from the important work of governance.”

He affirmed that the real reasons for his resignation were properly communicated to the President and publicly announced through official channels.

“The true and valid reasons for my resignation were formally communicated to Mr President and subsequently made known to the public through conventional and social media platforms,” Badaru said. “Any suggestion of an alternative or inflammatory motive is a complete falsehood engineered by mischief makers.”

He further pledged continued support for the administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC), reaffirming his loyalty to the President and commitment to Nigeria’s peace, security, and stability.

“My loyalty to the President and unwavering support for the Renewed Hope Agenda remain intact. I also reaffirm my full dedication to the continued success of our great party, the APC, at all levels—particularly as we approach the 2027 general elections,” he said.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.